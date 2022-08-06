ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Hawke review – TikTok’s raffish fop puzzles out modernity

By Brian Logan
 3 days ago
This isn’t social satire … Milo McCabe as Troy Hawke. Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Milo McCabe performed as aristocratic matinee idol Troy Hawke for almost a decade before the character went viral . Online, the shtick is to pose as an unlikely greeter at high street outlets including WH Smith, Wetherspoon’s and TK Maxx. It’s basic Candid Camera stuff, elevated – if only a little – by the character’s ingenuous good cheer. In his new set, Sigmund Troy’d (a best show winner at the Leicester comedy festival), McCabe screens a few of these stunts, alongside one or two other pranks-in-public and some conspiracy theorising about nurses, psychotherapists and Jeff Bezos.

If you’re coming to the character fresh, as I was, you may wonder: why is an Errol Flynn wannabe making prank calls to a pizzeria in Welling? The character – silk smoking jacket, cravat, raffish drawl – feels at odds with the material. But soon enough I accepted that this isn’t character comedy as social satire, and McCabe isn’t sending anyone or anything up. The incongruity is part of the point, as this foppish ingenue puzzles out modernity using Scrabble tiles, numerology and some crackpot ideas about dopamine and the brain.

The shop-bothering stunts and onscreen interactions with passersby are low-wattage: diverting enough for TikTok, perhaps, but thin on the stage. The Hawke persona isn’t especially consistent, veering wherever McCabe wants him to – see the out-of-character rant against the prime minister. The pleasure of the show comes from Hawke’s warmth with the audience, his puppyish enthusiasm (shading into credulity as the conspiracy theories develop) and from a handful of fine jokes. The one about imposter syndrome in particular, coming from a man who is himself masquerading as someone else, is a keeper.

Fortune Favours Lady Nikuko review – unflinching anime tale of puberty blues

Compared to the cosmically grand anime Children of the Sea, Ayumu Watanabe’s new film is a more intimately scaled coming-of-age story that acutely understands the embarrassment that teenagers have towards their parents once puberty hits. A rotund woman with a bubbly personality, Lady Nikuko – “the Meaty Lady” – has a weakness for food, questionable dirtbags and corny puns. Her snoring rumbles through her modest houseboat like a mini earthquake. To her shy, scrawny daughter Kikurin, she is simply too much.
What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
