Syracuse, NY

Lee Bennett
3d ago

if you're not a country western singer performing at the amphitheater, Syracuse police don't want to see you

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Judge a book by its cover, then flip to another page

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I move through the stacks encouraging library patrons to attend our special program. ‘Alice,’ rests in her favorite reading chair. She does not attend programs. I share that a dance artist is engaged to demonstrate Latin dances and will talk about history and play music. Her brown eyes twinkle at the word dance. She tugs on her pilled brown sweater and follows me.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse male sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Cicero-North Syracuse is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Fayetteville-Manlius.
SYRACUSE, NY
Person
Young M.a
Person
Flipp Dinero
localsyr.com

Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
MANLIUS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?

Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
