Prior Lake, MN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They're accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest. The...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Wright County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man in Otsego

Sheriff's deputies in Wright County fatally shot a man early Sunday morning after officers responded to calls that the man was experiencing a mental health crisis. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in the city of Otsego around 12:52 a.m. on reports that a man had threatened to harm himself and his family.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minn. incumbents mostly prevail but some have close calls

Two DFL incumbents in Congress fended off spirited challenges Tuesday and Republicans were well-positioned to keep a seat opened up by the death of one of their members in an August election that set the table for a high-stakes November. Rep. Betty McCollum, the dean of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, rolled...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

'We're in trouble': Evictions surpass pre-pandemic levels, strain shelters

“We’re in trouble.” That's the message from Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley in a recent Twitter thread about rising eviction rates. The state began phasing out pandemic protections for renters last summer. Since then, evictions filings have skyrocketed, with the number of families in shelters following a similar path.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

