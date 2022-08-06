Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They're accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest. The...
mprnews.org
Wright County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man in Otsego
Sheriff's deputies in Wright County fatally shot a man early Sunday morning after officers responded to calls that the man was experiencing a mental health crisis. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in the city of Otsego around 12:52 a.m. on reports that a man had threatened to harm himself and his family.
mprnews.org
Ramsey County board approves $1.4 million discrimination suit settlement with jail employees
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners Tuesday formally apologized to eight correctional officers who were prevented from guarding Derek Chauvin because they are people of color. The board also released a statement condemning the sheriff’s office leadership and called for accountability. The employees filed a discrimination suit in February...
mprnews.org
Minn. incumbents mostly prevail but some have close calls
Two DFL incumbents in Congress fended off spirited challenges Tuesday and Republicans were well-positioned to keep a seat opened up by the death of one of their members in an August election that set the table for a high-stakes November. Rep. Betty McCollum, the dean of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, rolled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
'We're in trouble': Evictions surpass pre-pandemic levels, strain shelters
“We’re in trouble.” That's the message from Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley in a recent Twitter thread about rising eviction rates. The state began phasing out pandemic protections for renters last summer. Since then, evictions filings have skyrocketed, with the number of families in shelters following a similar path.
mprnews.org
Utility lifts boil water advisory for parts of Maplewood, eastern St. Paul
Saint Paul Regional Water Services has lifted a boil water advisory that had been in effect for nearly a day in parts of Maplewood and a small part of eastern St. Paul. The utility said late Tuesday morning that testing showed the water was — and remains — safe for drinking.
Comments / 0