Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Felt George Harrison Plagiarized ‘My Sweet Lord’
John Lennon discussed what George Harrison could have done to prevent controversy surrounding "My Sweet Lord."
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo
Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.
A Look at John Lennon’s Former New York Penthouse and Dakota Apartments
Get the details on John Lennon's Manhattan penthouse and his apartments in the famous Dakota building where Yoko Ono still lives today.
George Harrison Preferred Willie Weeks on Bass, Not Paul McCartney
George Harrison preferred Willie Weeks on bass, not his ex-bandmate, Paul McCartney.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Said the Rumors in Beatles Fan Magazines Drove Him up a Wall
George Harrison said the rumors in Beatles fan magazines drove him up a wall. Newspapers weren't any better, nor the books written about the band.
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party
Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com
Questlove Gushes Over Beyoncé's "Renaissance" After NYC Party
Questlove showered Beyoncé with praise on Twitter, early Saturday, after attending a party in New York City where he says her new album, Renaissance, was played front to back three times in a row. The Roots founder says that he had never seen anything like it and even reminded him of The Low End Theory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Shares "Tha Carter VI" Pre-Save Link After Young Money Reunion Show
It looks like another installment in Lil Wayne's famed Tha Carter series is on the way. On Saturday night, Weezy joined his two protegés, Nicki Minaj and Drake, for the Young Money reunion in Toronto. As the show came to a close, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon," he said.
Neil Young’s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ Is About More Than 1 Musician
Many fans believe Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done' is about one person, but it represents many others who lost their battle with drug addiction.
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Woodstock '99 Performer Says Crowd Was 'MAGA Before There Was MAGA'
Netflix's new documentary has put the infamous festival back in the news. Brian Rosenworcel and Ryan Miller of Guster reflect on the mayhem with Newsweek.
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA・
Comments / 0