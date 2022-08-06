ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo

Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party

Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti

They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com

Questlove Gushes Over Beyoncé's "Renaissance" After NYC Party

Questlove showered Beyoncé with praise on Twitter, early Saturday, after attending a party in New York City where he says her new album, Renaissance, was played front to back three times in a row. The Roots founder says that he had never seen anything like it and even reminded him of The Low End Theory.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Shares "Tha Carter VI" Pre-Save Link After Young Money Reunion Show

It looks like another installment in Lil Wayne's famed Tha Carter series is on the way. On Saturday night, Weezy joined his two protegés, Nicki Minaj and Drake, for the Young Money reunion in Toronto. As the show came to a close, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon," he said.
Boston

Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show

After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"

If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
