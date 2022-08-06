ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
NATICK, MA
Vazquez Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Hector L. Vazquez of Framingham earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Catholic Medical Center promotes Soucy, names new Board members

Manchester, NH – Tim Soucy, CMC’s Executive Director of Community Health & Mission, has been named to the newly created position, Vice President of Mission Integration. In this role, Soucy will focus on growing and strengthening the services and opportunities that underscore CMC’s Catholic mission to “carry out Christ’s healing ministry by offering health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Bailey Graduates From Tufts University

MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Conroy Graduates Summa Cum Laude

MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
ASHLAND, MA
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18

ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
ASHLAND, MA
3 Framingham Residents Graduate from William James College

NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Louise...
NEWTON, MA
0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

MEDFORD Samantha O’Gorman of Natick, recently graduated from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University during its 40th commencement ceremony on May 22. Across all schools at Tufts University, approximately 3,275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students were awarded degrees during the university’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
NATICK, MA
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk

ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
