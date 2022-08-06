Read full article on original website
WAPT
2 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Copiah County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry, of McComb, was...
WLBT
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray King...
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
WLBT
Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m. According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.
WLBT
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
WLBT
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
WLBT
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
WAPT
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A Prentiss woman was killed when her motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Simpson County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road. The motorcycle driven by Alyssa E....
Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
mageenews.com
Press Release from the Magee Police Department
The morning of August 6th deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at a residence inside the city limits of Magee. Officers spoke with the complainant and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence.
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
WLBT
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb family says they are shaken and in disbelief after what they say was a dangerous encounter with a Mississippi State Trooper. “Man, don’t grab — don’t do that, bruh. Hey, I got him on live. I got him on live,” said Gary Lewis.
Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him
A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
WLBT
JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson. JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.
Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC
A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
