FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com
One-handed violinist inspires Sarasota teachers to rethink art education
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World-renowned violinist Adrian Anantawan paid a visit to Sarasota as a keynote speaker for Sarasota County Schools art teachers as part of their training ahead of the new school year. The Van Wezel Foundation brought the musician to Riverview High School to perform and show teachers...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 11-17
$16.50-$38 Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com. Wouldn't it be great if you had a handy instructional guidebook to help you achieve all your hopes and dreams? Perhaps, but maybe also having all the answers would present a whole new host of problems. That's the crux of this drama, which takes its protagonist through a wide spectrum of experiences. Runs through Aug. 21.
Sarasota officers give out school supplies, haircuts at back-to-school event
The Sarasota Police Department's annual Barbers and Books back-to-school event was held on Saturday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Babcock High School welcomes its first class on Monday
Babcock High School welcomed its first students at the beginning of the school year on Monday morning. It was the grand opening for the new high school, located at 43301 Cypress Parkway in Charlotte County, that will focus on a holistic learning environment. Babcock schools are opening two days earlier than other school districts like Lee and Collier counties.
Mysuncoast.com
Purple Heart Day commemorates Suncoast veterans
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - August 7 is Purple Heart Day and members of the Suncoast community are honoring those who have sacrificed for the country. The Purple Heart medal is awarded to members of the military who have been wounded or killed in action against an enemy during their service.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Mysuncoast.com
Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
Publix, Walmart, Target or Winn-Dixie? Where to save money on school lunches
With food prices on the rise, packing your child's lunch will be more expensive this school year.
Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast
We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
Mysuncoast.com
SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
amisun.com
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
Sarasota police warn beachgoers to stay away from mating manatees
"It kind of looks like a mess in the water. It looks like animals in distress however it's quite natural," said Lauren Brandkamp with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Longboat Observer
Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice
Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms next three days!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promotes 14
A plethora of employees at Neal Communities have something to celebrate — promotions. The Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promoted 14 employees, with tenures ranging from two to nearly 14 years, over the last several months. “We try hard to create a family atmosphere,” Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Mysuncoast.com
Second teen who ran from Bradenton center is found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-year-old boy who ran away from a Bradenton crisis shelter Aug. 2 has been found, Bradenton police said Monday morning. Gabrielle Norman was found and is safe, a Bradenton police spokeswoman. The boy ran away from the Family Resource Center Aug. 2. “He was located today (Tuesday) at the home of friends,” she said.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
