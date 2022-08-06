Read full article on original website
I Am Groot: Season 1 - Review
All five I Am Groot shorts premiere Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Disney+. I Am Groot, from Kirsten Lepore (Adventure Time's stop-motion "Bad Jubies" episode), is a sweet series of dialogue-free detours featuring a Baby Groot letting his curiosity lead the way toward mirthful micro-adventures. These fun, mischievous morsels are adorable as an animated offshoot of the MCU but also contain a quirky dark humor thanks to Groot's own temper and penchant for getting punchy.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
Delicious In Dungeon: Popular Monster-Eating Manga Finally Getting Anime Adaptation
An anime adaptation of popular manga Dungeon Meshi / Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoku Kui has been announced, with an official website and Twitter account. The new series will adapt the story of the Manga, where an RPG-style party of dungeon-crawling adventurers try to make their latest trip as cheap and efficient as possible, forgoing supplies and doing their best to make the monsters they fight into edible treats. The series also offers in-depth recipes for each of the opponents the characters encounter.
House of the Dragon: Can Anything Break the Targaryen Brothers' Bond?
House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine and Matt Smith elaborate on the complicated relationship between siblings King Viserys Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, as well as how the original Game of Thrones series influenced their work in this prequel show. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Jurassic World Dominion Blu-ray Release Will Feature 14 Minutes of Additional Footage
Jurassic World: Dominion is already a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes, but a new extended release will bring the total runtime up to a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. Universal has announced that the Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical release, as well as a new digital version, will come with 14 extra minutes of previously unreleased footage.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
Maneater - Official Trailer
What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her prepaid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip, especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface.
Stan and Mitch
Stan and Mitch are two very interstingly dressed theives in Road 96. Road 96 features some interesting... characters. With would-be-maybe killers, a famous journalist, truck driver, hacker, cop and others, there's always something interesting going on.
Top Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows young Tanjiro who picks up the mantle of demon slayer on his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister. Since its 2019 U.S. premiere of season one, both the television series and movie gained ground among international anime fans, and Demon Slayer is now a wildly popular show in the mainstream.
House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History
House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikelaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Achievements and Trophies
NOPE - Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Quit the game during the first cutscene.) Alchemist - Removed the Shadow's residue in the entrance hall in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Secret Achievement). Escape Artist - Escaped the creature in the water in Amnesia: The Dark...
Ninja or Die - Gameplay Trailer 2
This is a roguelike game where you can jump around and move freely just by clicking. The gameplay is flashy and exhilarating, as you jump to where you click and attacks are made by simply touching the enemy while jumping.
Grease The Musical cast dedicates entire show run to Olivia Newton-John
Cast members of Grease The Musical in the West End have dedicated their entire run of the show to Dame Olivia Newton-John, who died aged 73 on 8 August.In a joint statement after their performance on Tuesday, 9 August, the cast said that it was a “huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night” and arranged a charity collection for Breast Cancer Support as the audience left the theatre.“We are dedicating our run of Grease to Olivia’s memory and all that she stood for,” Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy, said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time
Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
Digimon Survive Review
You ever see someone with massive, toned arms but embarrassingly scrawny legs? Digimon Survive is a little bit like that person: it overwhelmingly succeeds at being an entertaining visual novel, but completely skips leg day when it comes to its tedious tactics combat. Apart from some serious pacing problems, meeting Digimon Survive’s memorable characters and exploring the grim world they are in make the story at its center very enjoyable. But while this visual novel digivolves in the areas of storytelling and characterization, the slow and mind-numbingly simplistic turn-based combat system crammed into it comes close to spoiling that otherwise enjoyable tale entirely.
The Best Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
Some Like it Hot
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Some Like It Hot," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Blizzard Reveals When Overwatch 2 Loot Boxes Will End
Blizzard has announced when loot boxes will be phased out of Overwatch in anticipation of the new Battle Pass system. The announcement was quietly mentioned in a blog post about the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 3 event. The company confirmed that the loot boxes would "no longer be available for sale" come August 30th.
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
