americanmilitarynews.com

Russia bars entry to 39 Britons, including Piers Morgan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has announced sanctions against 39 British politicians, business leaders, and journalists, barring them from entering Russia. The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister David Cameron, TV journalist Piers Morgan,...
