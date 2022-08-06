Read full article on original website
Related
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raids Trump’s Mar-A-Lago: ‘Even broke into my safe” fmr. President says
FBI agents are currently at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the former president himself. Join our AMN Telegram channel here for no tech censorship. In a statement posted on his Truth social media site, Trump said his Mar-A-Lago club is “currently under...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia bars entry to 39 Britons, including Piers Morgan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has announced sanctions against 39 British politicians, business leaders, and journalists, barring them from entering Russia. The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister David Cameron, TV journalist Piers Morgan,...
