Orleans County, NY

Heat Advisory for portions of WNY Sunday

 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The summer heat is on again across all of Western New York and the National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for a portion of the region Sunday.

The Heat Advisory covers Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from 11 am to 7 pm Sunday.

While the heat and humidity will be felt all across the region, in the advisory area the heat index may reach 95 to 100 degrees Sunday.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.
* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and excessive humidity levels may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Buffalo, NY
