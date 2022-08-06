Read full article on original website
Sigourney Weaver looks for love and hope in The Good House
For a movie whose main character claims to be descended from the Salem witches, there’s a distinct lack of Hocus Pocus in the first trailer for The Good House. Sigourney Weaver’s Hildy Good may have that witchy heritage, but she doesn’t have magic…or much of anything at this point in her life. Her marriage crumbled when her husband left her for another man, and Hildy’s strong financial portfolio is looking very weak.
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up in Netflix’s Do Revenge
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes have made their names playing teenagers on Stranger Things and Riverdale, respectively. So it’s only fitting that between seasons of their hit shows that Netflix has teamed up the actresses behind Robin Buckley and Veronica Lodge for a new dark comedy, Do Revenge. This time, they’re playing high school students who make a pact to get revenge on each other’s enemies in order to escape suspicion.
Collide director on making a modern Magnolia about love and loss
Movies about disconnection and loneliness in L.A. are almost a cinematic staple at this point. In 1999, auteur Paul Thomas Anderson gave his take on the subgenre with Magnolia, a three-hour-plus epic involving former quiz show stars, an aggressively macho self-help guru, and frogs. Lots and lots of frogs. In 2005, director Paul Haggis gave us Crash, a meditation on race and privilege that somehow won the Oscar for Best Picture.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Discovery Releases Statement After Street Outlaws Star Dies During Filming
After a Street Outlaws star passed away during filming, Discovery released a statement.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Raymond Briggs, 'The Snowman' Creator And Illustrator, Dead At 88
“The Snowman" sold more than 5.5 million copies and was turned into a beloved TV adaptation.
Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time
Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
Have you listened to Forever 1? Here are the Girls’ Generation songs you need to hear next
Since its formation in 2007, Girls’ Generation has made swapping musical genres, changing concepts, and adopting trends look effortless. Yet throughout its varied musical history, the group still managed to hold on to what has made them enduringly popular — impressive vocal talent, incredible dancing, stunning beauty, and enchanting charisma. On August 5, Girls’ Generation returned from a five-year hiatus with Forever 1, and it’s overflowing with all those qualities.
I Just Killed My Dad: The true story behind Netflix’s shocking true crime miniseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalogue of true crime series, I Just Killed My Dad, arrives on the streaming service on 9 August.However, the new three-part docuseries features an unusual twist – it was created with the involvement of the killer at the centre of the criminal case.I Just Killed My Dad focuses on the case of Anthony Templet, who shot his father three times through the head before phoning the police and immediately confessing.However, Templet was able to avoid prison time, being sentenced to just five years of supervised probation after explaining his reasons for the killing.I...
‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)
Trying to solve Wordle #415 for August 8, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Edgar Allan Poe faces a terrifying mystery in Raven’s Hollow
When the name Edgar Allan Poe comes up, it’s usually not in the context of a movie hero. More than 170 years after his death, Poe’s legacy lives on through his poems and stories. And this fall, the Shudder original film Raven’s Hollow will place Poe himself as the main character as he encounters a macabre mystery that may redefine everything he believes in.
Beyond Bullet Train: cool movies set on trains
Cinema has a long history of popular movies set aboard choo-choos. Given this, it’s no surprise that Bullet Train –about assassins and thieves pursuing a McGuffin on a train headed from Tokyo to Kyoto — did brisk business during its first weekend in theaters, despite lukewarm reviews. Brad Pitt in the lead role surely didn’t hurt the box office either.
Chainsaw Man anime gets a violent new trailer
It’s long been a tradition for heroes to incorporate symbols or direct references to their powers in their superhero names. You know the ones: Spider-Man, Batman, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Aquaman, and many more. But Chainsaw Man isn’t like any of those heroes. Arguably, he isn’t even a hero at all. Nor was he bitten by a radioactive chainsaw or anything too convoluted like that. Instead, he’s an ordinary high school student who has been cursed with the heart of a demon.
Danny Boyle’s Sunshine is the best sci-fi movie you’ve never heard of
The sci-fi genre is thriving. From acclaimed Oscar-winning films like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to ambitious and original entries like Jordan Peele’s latest movie, Nope, the genre is experiencing what fantasy went through in the noughties: a wave of enthusiastic support from the industry and audiences alike. Television is also in the sci-fi game, with hits like Stranger Things and Severance scoring with critics and becoming fan favorites among viewers.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 157
During a sunny — albeit hot — day recently, I was at a public plaza which was constructed in recent years; and I approached a specific area which had me wondering what exactly was going on. Despite thinking that I was missing something here, changing the angle and vantage point of how to look at this did not help me at all.
