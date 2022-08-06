ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard Zoo welcomes baby black howler monkey

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
VIERA — The Brevard Zoo welcomed its first-ever birth of a black howler monkey early Tuesday morning, the zoo said in a statement posted Saturday morning to its website.

The unnamed baby, whose sex was not known, was born to mother Baya, 13, and father Stormy, 18. With the little one's arrival, there are now seven monkeys in the troop, with longtime resident Maddie, 22, and three females — Bennie, Batata and Beatle — under the age of 10 who came to the zoo last year.

Baya, their mother, also arrived at the zoo with them.

The new monkey, who was Baya's sixth offspring, came as a surprise, zoo officials said. They knew that Stormy had bred with Baya in the fall, but were not sure if she was pregnant. So far, baby and mom both appear healthy.

"We have observed the baby nursing," said Michelle Ferguson, supervisor of the zoo's Rainforest Revealed section, in a post on the zoo's website. "The infant looks to be strong as they grip onto their mom. Baya has been taking extra food from her keepers like normal."

The baby, who was born with blond hair, as all infant howler monkeys are (females remain blond, but males turn black as they mature), is expected to be cared for by its mother for about 12 months, as is typical, zoo officials said. After this period, the baby is expected to continue to live with its mom and family. It currently lives with Baya in the Rainforest Revealed section of the zoo.

The breeding of several of the zoo's howler monkeys is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which helps manage the population of animals in AZA-accredited zoos. Bennie, Beatle and Baya were all recommended to breed with Stormy through the Species Survival Plan to help ensure a healthy and genetically diverse population.

Black howler monkeys, which are native to South American countries such as Brazil and Paraguay, are considered a threatened species because of agricultural development that is destroying their habitat, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo. They are also hunted and used as bait in traps, though not in great amounts.

The zoo staff is currently monitoring Beatle, as she also bred with Stormy.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

