Marquette, MI

WLUC

NMU hosts use of force training at Harden Hall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted use of force training Tuesday at Harden Hall with help from Georgia-based group Command Presence. Command Presence president, John Bostain, gave a presentation about law enforcement use of force tactics and the laws surrounding the use of force. The group gives presentations across the county about issues pertaining to law enforcement. Around 15 officers attended the event at NMU from around the U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, Munising’s businesses look beautiful thanks to a Munising Downtown Development Authority grant. The flower beautification grant covers 50% or $250 of costs for businesses to plant new flowers. This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
IRON RIVER, MI
Marquette, MI
Society
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Marquette, MI
MLive

1 dead in U.P. house fire

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead in a home that caught fire early Monday in Ishpeming Township, officials said. The home on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township was fully engulfed in flames when the local fire department responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, WLUC reports. They quickly got the blaze under control.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less. Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette applying to be EV smart community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Fire death reported in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, MI— One person died in an Ishpeming house fire Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire and Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on Silver Street. They found it completely engulfed. Firefighters got the flames under control, and a search revealed one deceased person in the back of...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette Maritime Museum teams with Liberty Children’s Art Project for summer art and history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project for a summer program Monday afternoon. Children first toured the Maritime Museum learning about the history of Lake Superior and sailors and crews who work on the lake. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to create or make up their own treasure map of the Upper Peninsula with their art.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Start the week with strength based workout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note. Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement. Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Selling your Home with Stephanie Jones

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The housing market has seen some changes these past couple of months. Those looking to sell their home may find that they’re not getting many offers. For more tips on how to sell your home, you can contact Stephanie Jones here.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Steve Asplund shows how to make peanut butter banana bread

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette is taking steps to become a greener city, Sawyer International Airport is dropping one of its Detroit flights, Munising hopes to alleviate the housing shortage, and the U.P. sees a significant lack of foster homes. Plus... Steve Asplund shares his peanut...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MPD reminds people to report suspicious activity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A human trafficking scare has some Marquette residents on edge. A Marquette mother posted on Facebook that her daughter and a friend were approached by a woman asking the young girls for personal information. Police investigated and luckily, the woman was only trying to recruit the girls for a sewing class.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash

ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

NMU Board Objects To Cambensy ‘Wrong, Reckless’ Statements

Northern Michigan University is responding to statements made by state representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) questioning the arrangement between the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group in the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Cambensy has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate possible conflicts of interest, and possible illegalities...
MARQUETTE, MI

