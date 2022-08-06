ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Police officials stress driving with caution through school zones

By Allie Root
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hItl_0h7a8r8400

BIRMINGHAM Ala. ( WIAT ) — Extra traffic is expected as school begins for many next week.

Local police officials are saying traffic will be tough to handle during the first week of school. They ask that those coming through school zones drive with caution.

Mountain Brook High School resource officer, Richard Knecht, says traffic can be very hectic when the school year begins.

He says students of all ages will be crossing streets to get to school. For extra protection, Knecht says school staff will assist police and school resource officers in directing traffic, especially near cross walks.

‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties

“We’re gonna have kids crossing the street. We’re gonna have kids on bicycles. We’re gonna have kids everywhere,” said Knecht. ”So, we’re gonna have a lot of staff out helping from the schools- not just police officers.”

With so many families, students, and drivers coming through school zones, Knecht stresses that all who enter need to drive safely.

To protect the lives of others, police officials highly encourage drivers to follow the school zone speed limits, pay attention to nearby surroundings, and avoid all potential distractions like cell phone usage.

“If we can get parents not to be on their phone and paying attention, you know, even that cup of coffee or that bagel that you might get over here in crestline might take your eyes off the road for just a minute and put somebody’s life at risk,” said Knecht.

Hoover police captain, Keith Czeskleba, recommends that parents and others driving through school zones leave home earlier than usual to avoid accidents caused by rushing.

Czeskleba says following school zone directions and accounting for extra traffic ahead of time will help both traffic flow and safety.

“The best advice is to just be patient and follow the instructions of the SRO’s and the school personnel as they help you get your kid dropped off and get you on to your intended destination,” said Czeskleba.

Czeskleba says after the first week of school, heavy traffic will likely level out and everyone will then be used to a new traffic routine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Fire cancels first day of school at Brighton School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a hectic start to the school year for Brighton School in Bessemer Tuesday. A fire broke out Tuesday morning forcing the school to close for the day. Cell phone video was taken from inside the school as fire crews worked to put out the fire. The fire started around […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Brighton School’s first day pushed back by overnight fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton School in Bessemer will have its first day of school a day later than originally scheduled due to a fire that hit the campus overnight. Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin gave new details about the fire Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. but has been deemed […]
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
Mountain Brook, AL
Education
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Police#Driving#School Resource Officer#Stress
wvtm13.com

Deputies escort fallen deputy Brad Johnson's children to first day of school

MCCALLA, Ala. — Bibb County deputies escorted fallen deputy Brad Johnson's children to their first day of school. Johnson was killed earlier this summer after being shot by a fleeing suspect. The two students attend schools in the Jefferson County School system, one starting kindergarten and the other sixth grade. The Bibb County Sheriff's office is determined to not let them enter this new season alone. Teachers, principals, and the superintendent also welcomed them into school.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Kentucky man dead following dump truck crash in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham City Councilors: Deadly Exhibition Driving Costing Innocent Lives

With two teenagers recently killed in connection with exhibition driving incidents in the city, members of the Birmingham City Council’s transportation committee said a “disregard for life” is putting more lives in jeopardy. On Sunday, five were shot during an incident, including 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston who died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Schools welcome students on first day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy