FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
accesswdun.com
Mic'd Up: Niblett has Red Elephants on the right path
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett's hire sent shockwaves around the state in December. Niblett was hired away from Hoover High School in Alabama, where he won six state championships in his 14 seasons, to take the helm of the Gainesville program. Since he officially started at Gainesville in February,...
WATCH: Georgia Players Describe Their Favorite Part About Camp
Fall camp is an exciting time for everyone involved with Georgia Football. The fanbase gets their first brief glimpse of their 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, and through a month's worth of intense practices, head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff get to learn about who their football team is going ...
Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026
After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Stereogum
Pro-Gun Activist Who Got Music Midtown Canceled Says He’ll Challenge Georgia Amphitheaters Next
Earlier in August, the Atlanta music festival Music Midtown was canceled due to Georgia gun laws, aka the Safe Carry Protection Act, a law rebranded by critics as the “Guns Everywhere” law, which allows people to carry guns in bars, churches, schools, private businesses (when permitted by owners), and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park, where Music Midtown takes place. A Georgia-based gun-rights activist named Phillip Evans originally challenged the festival’s weapons ban, writing on his blog that he contacted Live Nation president Peter Conlon saying that the ban is impossible to enforce. Evans also posted on Music Midtown’s Facebook page, encouraging ticketholders to file a lawsuit against Live Nation “for their stated intent to infringe upon your rights.” Now, in a new interview with Billboard, Evans says he would challenge Live Nation’s overall weapons policy in its Georgia amphitheaters.
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
Forsyth County high school students shoot for the moon, win prestigious award
SUWANEE, Ga. — Some Forsyth County teens whose parents hail from India are shooting for the moon. They just won a prestigious award in the field of rocket science. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with the Lambert High School...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
saportareport.com
From golf course to nature area, Little Bear Creek finds new life
A 390-acre green oasis sits in the western corner of metro Atlanta, with miles of streams, ponds and wildlife that have sat untouched for over 14 years. The folks at the Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) envision opening the space to the community. Once known as the Bear Creek Golf Course,...
