Bellator 284 will feature many exciting fighters but Marcos Breno is the one to watch out for. When Bellator 284 starts, MMA fans everywhere will be in for a treat. The card is one of the deeper ones in recent memory and there’s not even a title fight main event. Instead, fans will be treated to a fantastic encounter pitting Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi. The two submission-focused superstars are not the only reason to tune in, however, as rising prospect Marcos Breno is snatching wins and making a name for himself.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO