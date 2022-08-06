Read full article on original website
Related
Marcos Breno is the Bellator 284 fighter to watch
Bellator 284 will feature many exciting fighters but Marcos Breno is the one to watch out for. When Bellator 284 starts, MMA fans everywhere will be in for a treat. The card is one of the deeper ones in recent memory and there’s not even a title fight main event. Instead, fans will be treated to a fantastic encounter pitting Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi. The two submission-focused superstars are not the only reason to tune in, however, as rising prospect Marcos Breno is snatching wins and making a name for himself.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0