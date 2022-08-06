Read full article on original website
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad
One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League
For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
New Steel Valkyries skins for Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian are coming to League of Legends
Riot Games has teased that more skins from the Steel Valkyries universe are coming to League of Legends soon. Featuring Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian, the new skins will join the Steel Valkyries universe that already features various champions such as Miss Fortune, Renata Glasc, and Kai’Sa. With colorful...
Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone
It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
Guild sweep BBL, eliminate them from EMEA VCT LCQ
Guild Esports eliminated BBL Esports from VALORANT Champions contention today during the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. The Turkish team will miss out on another Champions appearance after getting swept by Guild. BBL are the second team to be eliminated from the LCQ behind former Champions winners Acend, who were eliminated by G2 Esports earlier today. While BBL excelled in the Turkish league, they have struggled to prove themselves among the other teams in EMEA during 2022.
Fortnite is hosting Rocket League challenges with cosmetic rewards
Epic Games has created a framework that live service games are flocking to in order to keep their games going for years to come. After the success of Fortnite, Rocket League made the move to the Epic Games systems to keep its live service game going. Now, in a celebration of the two games on EGS, Fortnite is hosting new challenges and cosmetics relating to Rocket League.
CLG fighting, TSM dreaming: The most exciting storylines heading into the final 2022 LCS Summer Split superweek
The final weekend of the 2022 LCS Summer Split is finally upon us, League of Legends fans. After eight long weeks of Baron steals, failed flashes, and the occasional Zeri pentakill, North American fans have hit the last three days of regular season play before the playoff begins. But even...
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
T1 asks fans to ‘keep distance’ from League of Legends players, respect their privacy
T1 has issued a statement to League of Legends fans today, requesting them to respect its players’ privacy. In a message posted on social media, the organization asked fans to respect its players, refrain from asking them for pictures and autographs on game days, and avoid waiting for them outside their team houses.
