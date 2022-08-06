Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week (Aug. 8, 2022) -- Tyler Finder, Northwest soccer
The senior forward led the Lions in scoring last season with 26 goals and 13 assists for 65 points. In his career at Northwest, Finder has 33 goals and 24 assists for 90 points. Finder played for the Lions’ last district champion squad in 2019 and they are 50-27 (.649) in the last three years. Last season, Finder recorded four hat tricks (three goals in one game) and had a six-game stretch of scoring two or more goals per game. “Tyler will be one of the most dangerous attackers in the St. Louis area this year,” Northwest head coach Dave Willis said.
Sharon K. Coker, 77, Hillsboro
Sharon K. Coker, 77, of Hillsboro died Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Coker was a member and treasurer of the Coalition for Animal Rescue and Education (C.A.R.E.) as well as a member of A.C.L.U., P.E.T.A. and Defenders of Wildlife. Born Dec. 8, 1944, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Lavina (McClelland) and Darold Pitzer Sr.
Scot Taylor Campbell, 67, Festus
Scot Taylor Campbell, 67, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Campbell was born May 5, 1955, in Pontiac, Ill., the son of the late Marilyn L. and Jack G. Campbell. He is survived by a brother: Gordan (Heidi) Campbell of Chester, Va.; his best friend: Debra L. Campbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many other family and friends.
New mascots to appear together at toy drive, bags tournament in Arnold
A pair of mascots created to promote road-worker awareness will be united for the first time during a toy drive and bags tournament to be held this month in Arnold. The Kait’s Love for Jaxx Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Hot town, summer in the city! Festus Marching Tigers start to hone halftime show
In preparation for their upcoming halftime show, "We Are Festus," that features songs about cities, the Festus Marching Tigers reported to a weeklong summer band camp, practicing under the morning sun before heading indoors for more work in the band room. Afterward, band members were fitted for uniforms. The band's week of toil concluded Thursday, Aug. 4, with a presentation before their parents.
West Side Senior Expo makes big return after two years off
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 400 turned out for the West Side Senior Expo on July 27 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. The event was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We lucked out with the weather; it was the one nice day in...
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, House Springs
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, of House Springs died Aug. 1, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Gonzalez was a passionate restauranteur, operating D.J.’s and Valley High, both BBQ restaurants in High Ridge. She also sold real estate and worked for 25 years as a dedicated front-office administrator for Dr. Martin, DDS. Many will remember her from the P.N. Hirsch department store in old town Fenton, where for years she did the books and trained managers, although was never promoted due to her gender. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing on her hand-held poker device, and had hoped to hit a big lottery win to bequeath to her children. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales, listening to Elvis Presley music and eating Moose Tracks flavor ice cream. Born March 27, 1932, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the lateEdward and Lelia “Irene” (Thompson) Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Gonzalez.
Susan Marie Engel, 64, Festus
Susan Marie Engel, 64, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Engel was an inspector for the Builtwell Clothing Factory. She enjoyed camping, antiquing and working in the yard. Born June 3, 1958, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Emily (Hlava) and Bill Cross.
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery, 87, Festus
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery, 87, of Festus died Aug. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Peery was a retired cook with the Festus R-6 School District and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, where she was a volunteer with the Adoration Chapel. She was a former Cub Scout den mother and a 20-year volunteer with Jefferson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and having lunch with her card-club friends. Born July 25, 1935, in River Aux Vases, she was the daughter of the late Lorine (Lipp) and Coleman Thomure. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Thomas “Bob” Peery.
Loetta Blair, 66, Hillsboro
Loetta Blair, 66, of Hillsboro died Aug. 6, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blair had been a social worker. She was very active in the community, being a supporter of Jefferson County Toys and More, Hunger Task Force, Homeless Connect, Jefferson County Health and Education Back to School Fair, American Water, Community Trust Emergency Trust Housing and Dunklin Bright Futures. She was born Aug. 11, 1955, in St Louis, the daughter of the late Chester and Wilma (Etchason) Price.
Judith Ann Elders, 74, Imperial
Judith Ann Elders, 74, of Imperial died July 22, 2022. Mrs. Elders was born April 11, 1948, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jessie Keifer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Elders. She is survived by three sons: Monty (Michelle) Elders of High...
Bay of Naples Splash Zone reopens at Herculaneum City Park
Most of the features at the Bay of Naples Splash Zone in Herculaneum City Park reopened on Aug. 2, city officials reported. The water play area had been out of commission since the end of May due to equipment problems, but the recent replacement of a pump allowed the reopening of all the features, except for overhead buckets and a couple of “bubblers,” which shoot water into the air, City Administrator Jim Kasten said.
Fox C-6 to install sensors in secondary school restrooms
The Fox C-6 School District will use sensors to better monitor restrooms in its high schools and middle schools after seeing an increase in students using vaping devices at Seckman High School during the 2021-2022 school year. Board of Education members agreed July 19 to spend $66,961.44 to buy 56...
De Soto modifies student cell phone rules
De Soto School District students will have slightly different rules regarding cell phone use when they return to school Aug. 24. The district already had a policy that prohibits students from using cell phones and other devices during class time, unless approved by the teacher for instructional use, and that rule remains unchanged.
Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras
The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
Fenton man pleads guilty to bilking investors of more than $1 million
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has pleaded guilty to stealing a total of at least $1,095,000 from investors by falsely representing an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft on...
