San José Spotlight

School bells ring later for San Jose students

Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
HEALTH
KTVU FOX 2

1st day of school in Oakland brings a sense of normalcy

OAKLAND, Calif. - The first bells of the new school year will ring in Oakland on Monday and students are heading back to campus with a sense of normalcy. For the first time in a long time, students won't need to worry about COVID-19 protocols. No mask mandates. And no vaccine requirements.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating

Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating. Oakland Technical High School received threats of violence targeting "non-white" students, according to the school's principal on Tuesday. Oakland Police Department is sending additional patrols to the school following the threat on social media. OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Technical...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond

What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
SAN PABLO, CA

