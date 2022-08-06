Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction. A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
KTVU FOX 2
1st day of school in Oakland brings a sense of normalcy
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first bells of the new school year will ring in Oakland on Monday and students are heading back to campus with a sense of normalcy. For the first time in a long time, students won't need to worry about COVID-19 protocols. No mask mandates. And no vaccine requirements.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Maui for 40-year-old stabbing death of Palo Alto teen
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - A 75-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Palo Alto teen, who had been snatched from a road in Sunnyvale in 1982, and whose naked body was found dumped by a bus stop near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant. The Sunnyvale Department of...
KTVU FOX 2
Fruitvale business owner might close up shop after thieves broke in through roof
OAKLAND, Calif. - A business owner in Oakland's Fruitvale District is speaking out about a series of burglaries that have taken place in a matter of weeks. Jose Torres, owner of the Sound Factor, shared new surveillance video which shows three thieves breaking into his car alarm and stereo installation business through the roof.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating
Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating. Oakland Technical High School received threats of violence targeting "non-white" students, according to the school's principal on Tuesday. Oakland Police Department is sending additional patrols to the school following the threat on social media. OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Technical...
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
KTVU FOX 2
Moneypox vaccinations in San Francisco kick into high gear as more doses become available
SAN FRANCISCO - Monkeypox vaccinations in San Francisco shifted into high gear on Tuesday where the city distributed approximately 10,000 doses it received from the federal government. "Too many people are suffering in our communities," said a speaker to monkeypox advocates. "They are begging for relief." As of Tuesday, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
KTVU FOX 2
New law could open safe injection sites for drug users in Oakland, San Francisco
Oakland and San Francisco may soon be home to safe injection sites, places drug users can use in a protected setting. Both cities would be some of the first on the west coast to adopt the controversial approach to drug use. Senate bill 57 was passed by the California state...
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond
What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
