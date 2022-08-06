Read full article on original website
Biden gums dick
3d ago
oh I guess it's time to start faking numbers again...figures schools are getting ready to open soon and the election is coming up
Reply
7
Rosalie Gatta Ridge
3d ago
HOLY COW HERE WE GO AGAIN Yep til November election 😳 CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL
Reply
9
Related
"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis
BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
foxbaltimore.com
President, CEO of Ascension Health Care addresses Maryland nursing shortage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Hospital Association has set up a task force to get real numbers and plan to attack the nursing shortage crisis in Maryland. President and CEO of Ascension Health Care, Ed Lovern, joined FOX45 to talk about the problem.
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Victims, lawmakers critical of Maryland’s response to stolen benefits
The amount stolen so far this year is more than triple that of last year, but Governor Hogan nor the Department of Human Services has outlined what they plan to do about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Almost $1 million in federal funds awarded to Maryland community health centers
The Biden administration has awarded $65,000 each to five Baltimore-based community health systems to collect more in-depth data on patient health and patients' economic/social conditions.
wdayradionow.com
Toys R Us reopens in nine States, more coming soon
(Wayne, NJ) -- Several Toys R Us locations are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. Current locations include California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
WTOP
DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order
Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery
He had to choose between receiving $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. McFarland chose the cash option.
WTOP
Scott Jensen wins Republican nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Jensen wins Republican nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Democratic Governor Candidate Wes Moore talks infrastructure, bipartisanship
Maryland voters are heading to the polls in November to elect the next governor, and Wes Moore has secured the Democratic candidate spot after a tight primary. Moore spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss his thoughts on a range of issues on voters' minds from infrastructure to public safety to bipartisanship.
WTOP
Leora Levy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leora Levy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut primary election. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Tim Walz wins Democratic nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz wins Democratic nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Family of Anton Black, coalition seeking justice for his death, reach $5M settlement with Eastern Shore towns
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The family of Anton Black and a group seeking justice for the slain Eastern Shore teen who died after being held in police custody in 2018 announced Monday that they had reached a $5 million settlement with three Eastern Shore towns as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Comments / 14