Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Father dies in Everett, Massachusetts stabbing while protecting son near school
EVERETT, Mass. — A man died in a stabbing late Monday while protecting his son near a school in Everett, Massachusetts. Local and State Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to an area of Cherry Street. Police said a 45-year-old Everett man, identified by his family and friends as...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
Suspect arrested for carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield
A man from Springfield is charged with a carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield Monday afternoon.
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
(WGGB/WSHM) – A jury has found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire almost three years ago, not guilty. After just over two hours of deliberations this afternoon, a jury found Zhukovskyy not guilty on all charges of manslaughter...
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
NHPR
Jury: Driver of truck not guilty on all charges for role in 2019 collision in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., departs in the back of a Coos County Sheriff's Department pick-up truck in custody following the not guilty verdict at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The commercial truck driver was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash in Randolph, N.H. (David Lane/The Union Leader, Pool via AP)
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Dead ‘Floating Near the Shore’ at Lake Whittemore
The body of a 51-year-old woman from Spencer, Massachusetts was found floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on Saturday, August 6. The woman was reported missing around the park area earlier that day. The lifeguard later saw something strange in the water and kayaked to it, coming upon the woman’s deceased body near the shore.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.
Chicopee fire leaves 1 injured, damages home
CHICOPEE – One person was injured and four people were displaced in a Willimansett fire that heavily damaged a garage and part of a home Monday night. The victim was brought to the hospital by ambulance. Fire Lt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh did not have any information about how seriously the person was injured.
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WCVB
Man surrenders peacefully after 6-hour-long standoff at Quincy Public Storage facility, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a Quincy, Massachusetts, storage facility for six hours on Tuesday, negotiating with a barricaded man to surrender peacefully. The standoff at Public Storage facility on Washington Street started around 10 a.m. and was resolved just after 4 p.m. The incident...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Man arrested for home invasion on Chestnut Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Saturday following a home invasion on Chestnut Street.
Comments / 2