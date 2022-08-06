ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
NBC Sports

Nevin Harrison follows Olympic canoe gold with another world title

Olympic gold medalist Nevin Harrison returned from a post-Tokyo break to win her second consecutive world sprint canoe title. Harrison, a 20-year-old from Seattle, won the C-1 200m sprint in 49.87 seconds, prevailing by a significant .66 of a second over Spain’s Maria Corbera at Lake Banook, Nova Scotia.
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium

Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
FOX Sports

Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.
BBC

Russell Martin: 'Angry' boss says Swansea City must improve after Oxford shock

Head coach Russell Martin says Swansea City must "manage key moments better" after EFL Cup defeat at Oxford extended their winless start to the season. Swansea go to Blackpool on Saturday having taken a point from their first two Championship games in 2022-23. They were beaten on penalties by League...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Javier and Joaquin Bello win beach volleyball bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello cruised to a historic triumph as they won England's...
The Independent

Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships

Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
dbltap.com

Pokémon Announces New Chronicles to Debut at World Championships

The Pokémon Company announced today that a new content series, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, will debut on Aug. 19 at the Pokémon World Championships in London. The series will then be released after the festivities, on Netflix for the entire world to see. The series concerns Ash, Pikachu,...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: English players in squash and badminton finals

Adrian Waller makes an error. 10-8. Two match balls for James Willstrop and Declan James. Well hang on a second, Adrian Waller has just hit two winners to take the score to 9-8 in Willstrop and James' favour. One final twist?. Squash: Willstrop and James targeting gold. Men's doubles gold...
