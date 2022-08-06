Read full article on original website
Related
Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze
Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose gold medal after being disqualified from women's 4x400m relay final
Watch as England lose their gold medal after being disqualified from the women's 4x400m relay final due to a lane infringement. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
NBC Sports
Nevin Harrison follows Olympic canoe gold with another world title
Olympic gold medalist Nevin Harrison returned from a post-Tokyo break to win her second consecutive world sprint canoe title. Harrison, a 20-year-old from Seattle, won the C-1 200m sprint in 49.87 seconds, prevailing by a significant .66 of a second over Spain’s Maria Corbera at Lake Banook, Nova Scotia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium
Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI's boxers win five golds to break record medal tally
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's boxers won five gold medals to set a new Team NI record...
FOX Sports
Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case
LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles faces new challenge at Monaco Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule
Noah Lyles‘ biggest threats to his 200m supremacy through the next Olympics are all slated to line up against him at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday. It airs live on Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3. Lyles, who broke Michael Johnson‘s...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retain doubles table tennis title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retained their Commonwealth Games men's doubles table tennis...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Australia slammed for fielding covid-positive player during Commonwealth Games victory
The Australian women's cricket team have been torn to shreds over their decision to field a Covid-positive player in the Commonwealth Games T20 final. Australia added to its gold medal tally with a stellar performance at Edgbaston, downing India by nine runs. But their victory has come into question after...
BBC
Russell Martin: 'Angry' boss says Swansea City must improve after Oxford shock
Head coach Russell Martin says Swansea City must "manage key moments better" after EFL Cup defeat at Oxford extended their winless start to the season. Swansea go to Blackpool on Saturday having taken a point from their first two Championship games in 2022-23. They were beaten on penalties by League...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Javier and Joaquin Bello win beach volleyball bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello cruised to a historic triumph as they won England's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Anna Hursey and Charlotte Carey win table tennis bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales table tennis pair Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey claimed a Commonwealth Games bronze...
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
dbltap.com
Pokémon Announces New Chronicles to Debut at World Championships
The Pokémon Company announced today that a new content series, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, will debut on Aug. 19 at the Pokémon World Championships in London. The series will then be released after the festivities, on Netflix for the entire world to see. The series concerns Ash, Pikachu,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: English players in squash and badminton finals
Adrian Waller makes an error. 10-8. Two match balls for James Willstrop and Declan James. Well hang on a second, Adrian Waller has just hit two winners to take the score to 9-8 in Willstrop and James' favour. One final twist?. Squash: Willstrop and James targeting gold. Men's doubles gold...
BBC
FEI World Championships: Britain's Charlotte Fry wins world championship dressage gold
Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark. Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver. It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte...
Comments / 0