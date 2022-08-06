Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads
The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
Technician Online
GLBT Center welcomes new director, Dr. Charla Blumell
The GLBT Center welcomed its new director, Dr. Charla Blumell, an NC State alum, to the office in July. Blumell has worked as a health and well-being professional for over 10 years. Last year, she was the assistant director of Health Promotion and Prevention at UNC-Chapel Hill and is currently serving as chair for the LGBTQ Center of Durham for a second year.
Active shooter drill at Hoke high school shows the importance of timing, communication
Raeford, N.C. — A drill Tuesday at Hoke County High School got adrenaline pumping. It was not football two-a-days or band practice, it was an active-shooter simulation involving the sheriff's office and school district leaders. "Now you see what you may be experiencing, and it will be a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 1: Jensen talks post-election, helping families, liaison with Fort Bragg
Fayetteville City Council member Kathy Keefe Jensen is excited to be back on City Council for her fifth term. Jensen was originally elected to serve District 1 on the Fayetteville City Council in Nov. 2013. District 1 runs across the city's northern edge. It includes residential neighborhoods on Fort Bragg,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Councilman Jones wants recount in District 3 race with Benavente
Fayetteville City Councilman Antonio Jones has requested a recount in the District 3 election in which political newcomer Mario Benavente leads him by only six votes in the latest tally, an elections official said Monday, Aug. 8. Jones made the formal request on Friday, said Angie Amaro, interim director of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council considers compensation plan for members
The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville native, Cornerstone Christian Academy graduate, participates in international maritime warfare exercise
PEARL HARBOR — A 2019 Cornerstone Christian Academy graduate and Fayetteville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Airman Destiny Lanford is an undesignated sailor aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier...
Up and Coming Weekly
Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction
Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
cbs17
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up and Coming Weekly
Election afterthoughts on running, voting
Fayetteville municipal candidates and voters have recently slogged through another election cycle, an odd one because it was pushed back from fall 2021 by delayed U.S. Census data. The incumbent mayor was handily re-elected, and an incumbent council member posted an astounding almost 70-percentage point win over his challenger. With...
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Spring Lake board to get update on town finances
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen on Monday night, Aug. 8, is expected to receive an update on the town’s finances through June from the Local Government Commission. The Local Government Commission took financial control of the town last year amid concerns about budget deficits, fiscal disarray and an investigation into missing money.
WRAL
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
Up and Coming Weekly
Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road
Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
Durham residents question effectiveness of anti-violence group ahead of vote on new $6M HQ
Bull City United started in Durham in 2016. The group includes former gang members. The idea is that they can connect with people engaged in violence and show them a better way. Robert Belcher worked for the group from 2019 to 2021. He said despite getting millions of dollars from...
Up and Coming Weekly
Talks on county sales tax distribution on the horizon
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 told members of the Board of Commissioners that talks about the county’s sales tax revenue distribution method are on the horizon. Cannon prepped commissioners on the upcoming issue of how the county will share sales tax revenue with municipalities. Her...
Comments / 0