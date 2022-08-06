Read full article on original website
eastcobbnews.com
New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening
Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan awards scholarships
The Piedmont Newnan Hospital Department of Volunteers recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to students who are children or dependents of full-time and part-time Piedmont Newnan Hospital employees. “It is an honor to be able to assist the children and dependents of our hospital employees with their education costs,” said Jeannie...
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
Newnan Times-Herald
The I-58 Mission Back-to-School Bash
The I-58 Mission’s recent Back-to-School bash recently served over 100 local children. Through their partnerships with churches including Southside PTC, Evergreen and RealChurch Coweta, as well as through community partners such as Mahaffey and Linkous Orthodontics along with many others, kids were able to obtain new hoodies, two new outfits, a new pair of shoes, a new backpack and various school supplies.
Newnan Times-Herald
Rezoning For Sale
Thanks to a botched delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, 163 acres of land running from Green Top Road down to the city limits at the railroad tracks could be annexed into the city and developed into 366 single-family homes. That’s a density of 2.23 units per acre, a minimum...
scoopotp.com
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed
We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
fox5atlanta.com
New touring circus brings thrills to Gwinnett County
Flip Circus has opened it's impossible-to-miss red and white tent at Lawrenceville's Sugarloaf Mill shopping center. The traveling circus is showcasing death-defying touring acts that will have you gasping at the stunts they pull.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
thecitymenus.com
Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival
The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Newnan Times-Herald
County, city at impasse over sales tax proceeds
No deal has been made yet concerning the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax revenues in Coweta County. Coweta County’s LOST Committee attempted to negotiate an agreement at their meeting Friday, but no deal was reached. The committee consists of representatives from the county government, as well as the cities of Newnan, Grantville, Senoia, Chattahoochee Hills and others.
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville Council pushes back against Mill #2 decision
The denial of a certificate of appropriateness by the Grantville Historic Preservation Commission, drew the ire of some of the City Council members at their work session on Monday. Selma Coty, a member of the commission, requested at the beginning of the meeting that the council members schedule a hearing...
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
The FADER
The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges
At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
Newnan Times-Herald
Nathaniel Henry Dominick
Nathaniel Henry Dominick, 90 of Newnan passed away at his residence Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1931, in Newnan to the late D.P. and Ruth McCullough Dominick and was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Pitts Dominick; son, Anthony Dominick and daughter, Judy Martin. He served his country in the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Navy, after leaving the military he went work as a mail carrier with the US Postal Services and retired after many years of service. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner
KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
Loaded gun found inside box of school supplies donated to Gwinnett elementary school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett elementary school staff member found a loaded firearm in a box of school donation supplies. Britt Elementary School sent a letter to families about the discovery that happened on the first day of school. According to the letter, a staff member was unpacking...
cobbcountycourier.com
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
