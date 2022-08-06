Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
wfxb.com
Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton
Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
cbs17
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
WMBF
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
Fayetteville police express frustration by few options for handling juvenile suspects
Fayetteville, N.C. — A state law change in 2019 may be having unintended consequences. The law meant that 16- and 17-year-olds were no longer automatically prosecuted as adults. Now, members of law enforcement said juvenile offenders are getting even younger. Fayetteville police told WRAL News they recently caught an...
6th Richmond County suspect charged in McColl club shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder in connection to a South Carolina club shooting is facing extradition from the Richmond County Jail. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Trey Lamar Little, of Ellerbe, on Sunday, Aug. 7 on outstanding charges, according to a press release issued Monday morning.
1 person seriously injured in Cumberland county single car crash
One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a single car crash in Fayetteville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
At least 2 taken to hospital, truck flips in Raleigh crash on New Bern Ave. at I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said. The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. Eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue are closed following the incident.
cbs17
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh; man charged with DWI, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
cbs17
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
WITN
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
Delco murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville, girlfriend found safe: Police
Police say a suspect wanted for murder in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was taken into custody in Fayetteville and his girlfriend was found safe.
2 charged with meth, cocaine possession following East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman were allegedly caught with drugs following a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team received a complaint of drugs being sold from a vehicle in East Rockingham. Investigators reportedly found a vehicle matching the...
Comments / 5