Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families
The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
AG responds to ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend. The event has featured speakers including former president Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Folks in Batavia have already been protesting the event and...
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
Kaleida Health union workers deliver 10-day notice of informational picket
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Kaleida healthcare workers represented by CWA and 1199SEIU delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration of an informational picket. At the end of July, the union workers did not extend their contracts. The unions say competitive wages and staffing levels are key...
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
SPCA Monday: Juliet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
Electrify Buffalo to be held next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
Protesters speak up against ReAwaken America Tour visit to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Community members in Batavia are rallying together against an event coming to the Cornerstone Church next weekend. The ReAwaken America Tour was originally booked in Rochester at the Main Street Armory, but after community backlash, that venue backed out. Now it's scheduled at Batavia's Cornerstone Church.
