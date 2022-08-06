ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Town Hall: Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is adding direct flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Starting today -- there's non-stop service to Las Vegas.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#To The Lighthouse#The Tower#Gatehouse#The Buffalo Lighthouse#Lighthouse Point
96.1 The Breeze

[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY

One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bacteria levels close Olcott Beach again

BURT, N.Y. — This week's water quality sampling results for Olcott Beach came back on Tuesday, which wasn't good news. The beach is closed again for now and will remain closed until bacteria levels go back down. This is the fifth closure of this beach this summer. "We test...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2022 inductees

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announced its newest class on Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum. This year's class includes many accomplished artists including Robby Takac, a founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls. Other inductees include Darrell Nutt, The Dooleys, George Caldwell, James "Jim" Sweet, Jim Pendolino, Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc., Nolan Bruce Allen, Richard Americo Bono, Sujeet Desai, Tanya Diona, Terrie George and Will Schulmeister.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Juliet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the fifth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
OLCOTT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes

SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
SANBORN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY VegFest returns for eighth year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday. VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy