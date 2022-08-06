Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
The historic roots in Devil’s Hole draws in thousands each year
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone knows about the beauty of Niagara Falls, but if you travel a little bit downstream, you can find hidden treasures off the beaten path, like Devil’s Hole State Park. “If you just look at the natural beauty, that’s the number one reason to come down here,” said Travis Saturley, […]
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is adding direct flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Starting today -- there's non-stop service to Las Vegas.
Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it. If you're planning a...
Ilio DiPaolo's updates will freshen and preserve Blasdell Italian restaurant
BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s is working to update most of the interior of the 57-year-old Blasdell restaurant, while maintaining the look and feel. The remodeling project began in mid-July with carpeting throughout the dining room, bar and banquet areas, to be followed this week by new upholstery, chairs and paint.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival announces lineup for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival is returning for its ninth edition next week and ahead of the start of the event, the festival has announced the full slate of films. The film festival will take place Aug.19 - 25 at Dipson Theatres’ Eastern Hills Cinema in...
[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY
One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Bacteria levels close Olcott Beach again
BURT, N.Y. — This week's water quality sampling results for Olcott Beach came back on Tuesday, which wasn't good news. The beach is closed again for now and will remain closed until bacteria levels go back down. This is the fifth closure of this beach this summer. "We test...
Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2022 inductees
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announced its newest class on Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum. This year's class includes many accomplished artists including Robby Takac, a founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls. Other inductees include Darrell Nutt, The Dooleys, George Caldwell, James "Jim" Sweet, Jim Pendolino, Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc., Nolan Bruce Allen, Richard Americo Bono, Sujeet Desai, Tanya Diona, Terrie George and Will Schulmeister.
WIVB
SPCA Monday: Juliet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
Niagara County woman shares love for neglected farm animals in new documentary
Watch the interview here.
Where you can drive during this week’s Highmark Stadium concerts
Here's what you need to know about the roads before and after the concerts.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the fifth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
WNY VegFest returns for eighth year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday. VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, […]
