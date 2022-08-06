Read full article on original website
14news.com
Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bob Hamilton is a legendary name, when it comes to golf in Evansville. The former golf pro at Helfrich Hills Golf course, won five consecutive men’s city tournaments, from 1932 to 1936. He also played on the PGA tour, winning five tournaments, including one major:...
14news.com
GLVC: Deaconess Aquatic Center to host 2023-2024 Men’s and Woman’s Diving Championships
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced that Deaconess Aquatic Center will host the 2023 and 2024 Men’s and Woman’s Diving Championships. Officials say that event was previously held in Elkhart, Indiana. Evansville leaders say the move was possible because of the new aquatic center.
14news.com
Reitz Panthers football program on a mission to ‘finish’ goals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz high school football program is heading into head coach Cory Brunson’s third year at the helm on a mission. “This year’s team theme is finish,” Brunson said. “We want to be able to finish what last year’s group was right there almost doing. All winter, spring, summer we’ve been talking about finishing your last set in the weight room, things like that. Had a good offseason, we’ll find out if it was good enough.”
14news.com
Heritage Hills Football hoping experience leads to great things in 2022
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - With just 10 days until the kickoff of the high school football season, our ‘Touchdown Live’ high school football previews are really ramping up. Tuesday night, we talked Heritage Hills. The Patriots are coming off a 9-3 season last year, in which they...
Escaped Ellis Park horse wins first career race
(WEHT) - A horse that escaped from Ellis Park last summer and was seen running on Highway 41 has won her first career race.
14news.com
Creative Credit goes wire-to-wire in Laguna Distaff Turf Sprint Stakes
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Shortly after the break in the $100,000 Laguna Distaff Turf Sprint Stakes at Ellis Park, jockey Thomas Pompell realized his pre-race expectations for his mount Creative Credit were about to go out the window. “I figured we were going to have to come off the pace...
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Our crew is on scene of a situation on Highway 66 in Warrick County. That’s near Lincoln Avenue. Today’s a big day for several Tri-State schools, including the EVSC. More students are hopping on the bus for the first day back to school. Back to school...
thepressboxlts.com
Ellis Park Is “Family Reunion Time” to Bradley Family
(The Buff, Fred and Bradley family photos / Coady Photography) Buff Bradley still has the photo. It’s of his late father, Fred, in the winner’s circle of Dade Park in 1938, soaking in the Henderson, Ky venue that would become Ellis Park as well as the catalyst behind a life’s work. It was at the “Pea Patch” where Fred Bradley fell in love with Thoroughbred racing, a passion that gave rise to his family’s Indian Ridge Farm in Frankfort where he and his son worked to produce the kind horses that would allow them to experience all the peaks and valleys that come with being in the mercurial industry.
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
beckersspine.com
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville
Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
visitowensboro.com
Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro
Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
14news.com
Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week. But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer. Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation,...
14news.com
New UE residence hall officially complete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
104.1 WIKY
Small Cruise Ship Docking In Evansville Today
The paddle wheeler American Heritage is due to tie up in Evansville this morning. She’ll be the first boat to use the former LST dock at Marina Point which has been re-purposed to accommodate visiting cruise ships. The 150 passengers aboard American Heritage will be greeted by city officials...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Evansville. They say it happened on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood. Another breaking news situation in Evansville. Dispatch says crews are on scene of a second alarm house fire. It’s the same house that was on fire last night. More...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners announce new Burdette Park Director
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have announced new leadership at Burdette Park. Officials say Zach Wathen has been named Director and Colton Meyer Assistant Director. Wathen was previously the Assistant Director in 2017. Meyer is a Reitz and University of Southern Indiana graduate and has held various...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a shots fired call. They say that call came in around 9:40 p.m. Our 14 News crew is on scene where they say police are still trying to work and get information. An ambulance was also on scene. We...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
