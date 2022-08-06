(The Buff, Fred and Bradley family photos / Coady Photography) Buff Bradley still has the photo. It’s of his late father, Fred, in the winner’s circle of Dade Park in 1938, soaking in the Henderson, Ky venue that would become Ellis Park as well as the catalyst behind a life’s work. It was at the “Pea Patch” where Fred Bradley fell in love with Thoroughbred racing, a passion that gave rise to his family’s Indian Ridge Farm in Frankfort where he and his son worked to produce the kind horses that would allow them to experience all the peaks and valleys that come with being in the mercurial industry.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO