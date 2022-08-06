Report: Fabian Ruiz Seen As Serious Alternative If Manchester United Can’t Land Frenkie De Jong

Napoli midfielder and Spanish international, Fabian Ruiz is said to be seen as a top alternative for Erik Ten Hag, should he fail to land priority target Frenkie De Jong this summer, claims report.

Napoli midfielder and Spanish international, Fabian Ruiz is said to be seen as a top alternative for Erik Ten Hag, should he fail to land priority target Frenkie De Jong this summer, claims report.

United are in a period of uncertainty surrounding the future of De Jong as things stand with the Dutch midfielder now having three possible destinations this summer.

De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona and that has remained as his priority for the majority of the summer so far, however both United and Chelsea are now said to be competing for his signature ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

United have been linked to a number of other targets this summer to fill that midfield role such as Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves.

However a new report has claimed that United could now look at Napoli midfielder, Fabian Ruiz and the player is said to be admired by Erik Ten Hag as a possible alternative to De Jong.

According to a new report from James Robson, the Manchester United correspondent for GOAL:

“Fabian Ruiz is seen as a serious alternative to De Jong by Ten Hag if he can’t land his top target.”

Ruiz and De Jong are both players that could be seen as similar midfielders who play along the same wave lengths.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon