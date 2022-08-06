Effective: 2022-08-10 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible today. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

