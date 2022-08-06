ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIMA TV

Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Two Suspects Sought in Shooting Death of Tri-City Man in Moxee

Moxee WA police have released the name of the man fatally shot this weekend, apparently, he's a Tri-City resident. Man found fatally shot in an apartment Saturday morning. Moxee Police and other agencies are investigating after getting a call early Saturday morning about a gunshot. Officers were called to an apartment building on Beauchene Road in Moxee, and around 7:43 AM they found a man dead inside.
MOXEE, WA
KIMA TV

Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Sunnyside identified

SUNNYSIDE -- The names of the Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies who fired back in the shooting that left a local man dead have been released. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the Sunnyside officer-involved shooting that occurred this past Saturday, August 6. According to a new press...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects

A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
MOXEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside

A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
610KONA

Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations

(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:50pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:. Mortain and Main. Finley...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

