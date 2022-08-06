Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KIMA TV
Moxee Police say recent homicide was expected due to a trend they've noticed
Moxee police say homicides are not common in the area, but they expected this recent one due to an eerie trend they have noticed. On Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment complex located at 8505 Beauchene Road about a gunshot victim, who turned out to be dead. Moxee...
Two Suspects Sought in Shooting Death of Tri-City Man in Moxee
Moxee WA police have released the name of the man fatally shot this weekend, apparently, he's a Tri-City resident. Man found fatally shot in an apartment Saturday morning. Moxee Police and other agencies are investigating after getting a call early Saturday morning about a gunshot. Officers were called to an apartment building on Beauchene Road in Moxee, and around 7:43 AM they found a man dead inside.
Yakima Valley SIU names deputies who killed fleeing suspect in shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. — Days after a man accused of firing at police was shot and killed by Yakima County deputies, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two law enforcement agents involved. They are Sgt. Caleb Johnson, 27, and Deputy Jesus ‘Chuy’ Silva, 31....
KIMA TV
Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Sunnyside identified
SUNNYSIDE -- The names of the Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies who fired back in the shooting that left a local man dead have been released. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the Sunnyside officer-involved shooting that occurred this past Saturday, August 6. According to a new press...
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects
A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
Death of Man Found Unconscious in Yakima Ruled a Homicide, the City's 10th This Year
Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide. Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. He...
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
KIMA TV
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
q13fox.com
WSP seek help finding missing, at-risk 68-year-old man
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding 68-year-old John Scranton, who is missing and considered at Risk. He was last seen in the Richland, Washington area.
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sentencing for Clouds in mass killing on Yakama Reservation moved to September
The sentencing of James Dean Cloud — convicted in the June 2019 Yakama Reservation mass killing — has been delayed until September. So has a hearing to determine whether he should be granted a partial acquittal and new trial. He was charged along with Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud...
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
610KONA
Finley Gas Main Break Forces Evacuations
(Finley, WA) -- Crews working off Finley Road apparently struck a 4-inch natural gas line early Monday afternoon and forced evacuations in the surrounding area, Benton County Fire District One Captain Ron Fryer says this happened around 12:50pm. It forced the closure of several roads including:. Mortain and Main. Finley...
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
