kelo.com
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in officer-involved shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night that left one person dead. In a release sent Tuesday night, Sioux Falls Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and...
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
dakotanewsnow.com
BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave.
Sioux City man arrested for assaulting a woman after smashing her windows
A Sioux City man was arrested after assaulting a woman and causing damage to her car.
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE. 24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested After Being Found Driving Emergency Vehicle
Inwood, Iowa — A South Dakota man was arrested in Inwood early on Saturday after a deputy found him driving an emergency vehicle. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, their emergency center received a report from an Inwood resident of an intoxicated man who had walked into the resident’s house, appeared to be lost, and left on foot early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
dakotanewsnow.com
Judge sets Laurel, NE murder suspect’s bond at $5M
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge has set bond at $5 million for the suspect in the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, last week. Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe wrote in the probable cause for the bond that Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, NE, “is considered an extreme danger to public safety.”
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
waynedailynews.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
