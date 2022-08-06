Read full article on original website
Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature
Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI
The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race
(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Department of Transportation rewarded $19.5 million for its Tribal Safety Project
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will give $19.5 million dollars to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. This will be used to build roundabouts, turn lanes and lighting on the Standing Rock and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations. A 2017 Roadway Safety Review found roads and highways need updating.
KFYR-TV
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota salt caverns study millions over budget
(Bismarck, ND) -- Organizers of a study of the viability of salt caverns to store gas and liquids are getting more funding, even though it is millions over budget. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission voted Thursday to reallocate two-and-a-half million dollars from a different project to complete an integral part of the salt cavern study.
She Questioned Disabled People’s Right to Vote. Now, She’s Running to Be a Chief Election Official.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Kim Crockett, the leading Republican candidate for Minnesota’s Secretary of State, questioned in 2020 whether people who are disabled should be able get assistance to vote. That year, the Minnesota Supreme Court...
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000
(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
Money Follows the Person when North Dakotans with Disabilities receive aid
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The stakeholders of the North Dakota Department of Human Services ‘Money Follows the Person’ program will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss updates to their programs and efforts to help provide in-home and community-based services to individuals with disabilities. At the time of this article’s publication, […]
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
KFYR-TV
ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
KFYR-TV
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Chronicle
With Culp Telling Supporters Not to Back Newhouse, Can Democrat Pull Off an Upset?
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, as Loren Culp was leaving his election night party at Rick's Eatery in Moses Lake, one of the restaurant's patrons wanted to make it clear not everyone in the Central Washington's 4th congressional district agrees with far-right candidates like Culp who have come to dominate the Republican Party.
