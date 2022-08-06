ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 9

Related
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature

Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI

The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
POLITICS
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Elections
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project

(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
ARGUSVILLE, ND
KFYR-TV

More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Mund
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota salt caverns study millions over budget

(Bismarck, ND) -- Organizers of a study of the viability of salt caverns to store gas and liquids are getting more funding, even though it is millions over budget. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission voted Thursday to reallocate two-and-a-half million dollars from a different project to complete an integral part of the salt cavern study.
INDUSTRY
KX News

Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000

(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Bismarck Century
KX News

Money Follows the Person when North Dakotans with Disabilities receive aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The stakeholders of the North Dakota Department of Human Services ‘Money Follows the Person’ program will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss updates to their programs and efforts to help provide in-home and community-based services to individuals with disabilities. At the time of this article’s publication, […]
EDUCATION
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFYR-TV

ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KFYR-TV

Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
MINOT, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
NEW TOWN, ND
Chronicle

With Culp Telling Supporters Not to Back Newhouse, Can Democrat Pull Off an Upset?

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, as Loren Culp was leaving his election night party at Rick's Eatery in Moses Lake, one of the restaurant's patrons wanted to make it clear not everyone in the Central Washington's 4th congressional district agrees with far-right candidates like Culp who have come to dominate the Republican Party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy