WTVQ
Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 of 4,000 rescued beagles from VA mass breeding facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fifteen of 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia are going to loving foster homes in our area Tuesday, thanks to the Lexington Humane Society. The beagles will be introduced to play yards, evaluated for medical treatment, receive spay or neuter surgeries...
wdrb.com
18-year-old volunteer dies days after helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month. His sister Rachel says there...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
WTVQ
Man drowns Sunday at Great Crossing Dam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man drowned Sunday afternoon at the Great Crossing Dam. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the drowning Sunday around 1:20 p.m. and attempted CPR until Scott County EMS arrived, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart. The man was taken to Georgetown Hospital. Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
WTVQ
After serving Lexington for 14 years, Sav’s restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A staple in Lexington, Sav’s West African restaurant, is closing its doors near the end of this month, citing the “ever-changing, new world” we’re living in. “Hello, Lexington. Sav’s here. I’ve got big news. We are closing Sav’s restaurant,” Sav said...
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
wymt.com
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
WKYT 27
Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an incident in Georgetown. The coroner says it happened Sunday at Great Crossing Park. According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the dam and went over. He then got caught in the undertow of the dam.
WKYT 27
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
