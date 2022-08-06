ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, KY

WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man drowns Sunday at Great Crossing Dam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man drowned Sunday afternoon at the Great Crossing Dam. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the drowning Sunday around 1:20 p.m. and attempted CPR until Scott County EMS arrived, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart. The man was taken to Georgetown Hospital. Kentucky...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

After serving Lexington for 14 years, Sav’s restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A staple in Lexington, Sav’s West African restaurant, is closing its doors near the end of this month, citing the “ever-changing, new world” we’re living in. “Hello, Lexington. Sav’s here. I’ve got big news. We are closing Sav’s restaurant,” Sav said...
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
GEORGETOWN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY

