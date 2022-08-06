ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20

ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wgxa.tv

Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop

New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

