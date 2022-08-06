Read full article on original website
Driver accused of deadly hit-and-run crash is on the run — three years after the crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Holly Frankovich says she has been to countless court appearances for nearly three years, waiting for the day the man accused of hitting and killing her husband, Geoff, with a car would finally face consequences. Last Tuesday’s court appearance was supposed to be the last....
GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20
ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
Car thief suspect identified as deputies search for Jaylen Hall, 21
Fayette County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a Riverdale man who snatched the car keys of a woman at a store in north Fayette, then struck a store employee with the vehicle as he fled the scene in the stolen car. Arrested warrants have been issued for Jaylen Hall,...
Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar
Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to all metro Atlanta drivers is slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The...
Atlanta police want your help identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting
ATLANTA — Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 7, on Windsor Street SW. The police department has released photos showing the suspect at the location of the...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Watch: Officers save road rage shooting victim's life by applying tourniquet
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released body-worn camera footage from a road rage incident last month. APD officers were credited with saving the life of a man who had been shot in the shoulder during the incident. In the video, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm...
Chief: Atlanta police looking for at least two suspects in Sunday’s deadly park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Interim Police Chief confirmed Tuesday that investigators are looking for at least two possible shooters who opened fire at Rosa L. Burney Park Sunday– gunfire that killed two people and wounded four more, including a six-year-old. Police have already released security cam photos of...
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta police working to find person of interest in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of a person of interest who they'd like to speak with in regards to a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying person. Six people were shot after an argument about a...
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 8, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 8, 2022 report below.
