BART sees major delays between West Oakland and Embarcadero

(KRON) — BART is facing a major delay between West Oakland and Embarcadero in both directions, according to a notification from BART service alerts.

The delay is the result of an equipment issue on the track in the Transbay Tube. Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond has resumed. Green Line service has also resumed between Daly City and Berryessa.

