Tom Anderson just celebrated his fortieth year washing the windows of Evanston stores and restaurants. He has more than 130 clients and works yearlong. At 61, he only takes new business if they are along his route. “I was ready to turn you down when I thought you were going to ask,” he told me. Not much has changed equipment wise—squeegee (he prefers medium), soap and water—but he’s seen Evanston businesses change. Here he works along Davis Street. “I only have good customers,” he said. “Small businesses rely on good customers.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO