Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Tom Anderson just celebrated his fortieth year washing the windows of Evanston stores and restaurants. He has more than 130 clients and works yearlong. At 61, he only takes new business if they are along his route. “I was ready to turn you down when I thought you were going to ask,” he told me. Not much has changed equipment wise—squeegee (he prefers medium), soap and water—but he’s seen Evanston businesses change. Here he works along Davis Street. “I only have good customers,” he said. “Small businesses rely on good customers.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
evanstonroundtable.com
City approves paying out $3.45M in reparations
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the City of Evanston agreed to approve to disperse $3.45 million in additional reparations funds for the remaining 138 “ancestor” applicants lined up to receive benefits. On Jan. 13, the 154 “ancestor” applicants who applied were randomly ranked, with the first...
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names
CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
thechicagogenius.com
Andersonville Woman Devastated to Learn La Colombe Isn’t a Local Mom and Pop
ANDERSONVILLE — Shelby Croslen, 43, was having one of the worst days of her life. It started out like any other Saturday. Baggu bag stuffed with library books, custom RBG mask secured, and Chacos on her feet, she felt ready to enjoy her weekend morning routine of “living large while shopping local.” Her words. Stolling up Clark, the wind in her hair, Croslen congratulated herself on being so much better than all those people that shop at Am*zon.
“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
evanstonroundtable.com
City manager search focuses closer to home
After three failed outside searches for a city manager, Evanston City Council members may be looking closer to home to fill the position. Council members are expected to interview Luke Stowe, the city’s interim city manager and its chief information officer, in a special meeting set for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, the RoundTable has learned.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. It’s been a busy week and perhaps the perfect time to relax with a walk along the North Shore Channel path. Our Picturing Evanston photographer Joerg Metzner tells us if you head north of the Evanston Ecology Center, you’ll not only get the calming effects of nature but also learn about your neighbors, the local foxes. Here’s our weekly recap of RoundTable’s coverage, but also a few new stories.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
blockclubchicago.org
Uptown Strip Mall To Be Turned Into 32 Apartments After Chinese Restaurant, Liquor Store Close
UPTOWN — A developer is planning to turn an Uptown strip mall into a four-story apartment building after the mall’s businesses closed. Developer Barrett Homes is seeking the city’s approval to build a four-story, 32-unit building at 4102-4106 N. Sheridan Road. The development would replace a single-story retail complex that until recently housed three businesses.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Baha’i House of Worship is ‘place of service to humanity’
George Davis grew up on the South and West sides of Chicago, and he moved with his parents to suburban Maywood, just west of Oak Park, when he was 13. At the time, Davis only had experience with Christian denominations and teachings. But one day, during a contemporary history class he was taking in high school, his teacher asked a Baha’i student in the class to talk about some of the core values of that faith and how they related to topics in modern society.
evanstonroundtable.com
City pursuing traffic solutions as Poplar Avenue to get thinner
Shaving off three feet of width and turning parking by 45 degrees on Poplar Avenue will save the City of Evanston a lot of potential cost and risk in the future, according to Senior Project Manager Chris Venatta. Venatta delivered a brief presentation and fielded questions at a special 7th...
