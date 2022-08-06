Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Ascension Sheriff urges motorists to use caution as local schools reopen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Schools in Ascension Parish are poised to open their doors to students, faculty and staff Tuesday, August 9 for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As foot traffic increases on local campuses, traffic along Ascension’s roads is also expected to increase. Ascension...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Possible congestion due to stalled vehicle along Blount Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a stalled and abandoned vehicle is blocking a lane along Blount Road near Scotland-Zachary Highway and Elm Grove Garden Drive Tuesday (August 9) afternoon. The incident occurred was initially reported around 1:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to...
postsouth.com
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
brproud.com
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was...
brproud.com
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Nicholson Drive near Aster Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 9 crash on Nicholson Drive near Aster Street at Violet Street. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the...
brproud.com
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost hit “several times” at accident scene
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department. A deputy and officer both responded to an accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place on Hwy 63 and while navigating the scene, both...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 West exit to Port Allen partially blocked due to crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding at the I-10 West exit to LA 1 North (Port Allen) Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 6 p.m., DOTD says the I-10 West exit to Port Allen is...
brproud.com
EBR Mayor, School Superintendent, and Police Chief bid students farewell after first day of school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Campuses across East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish opened their doors bright and early Monday, August 8 to welcome students back to class for the start of a new school year. At Dufrocq Elementary School, students spent the day getting to know their teachers and...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
brproud.com
KC Road Bridge closure begins Tuesday for repairs
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPORUD) — Ascension Parish Government says KC Road at the bridge between LA 74 and Babin Road will be closed starting Tuesday. Officials said no through traffic will be allowed to cross over the bridge. The closure is expected to last three weeks for repairs. Detours...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Prescott Rd. near Dickens Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday (August 8) evening crash on Prescott Road near Dickens Drive at Joor Road. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) are at the scene.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
