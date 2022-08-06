ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor WR Gavin Holmes Hails "Stud" QB Blake Shapen

By Cameron Stuart
Sixth year Senior calls new starting QB "a gamer" in summer practice

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Holes knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. He's seen six of them start a game in his six years in the program.

With coach Dave Aranda naming Blake Shapen the new starter earlier this year, that marks the third different Baylor quarterback to start the season opener in the coach's three-year tenure.

Although Shapen had to beat out Gerry Bohanon for the job in spring practice, Holmes says the sophomore has already taken control of the offense.

"He's a gamer, and we've been working endlessly all summer," Holmes said of Shapen. "He's comfortable with us, he's comfortable with the offense so we're ready to roll."

Shapen showed flashes of his ability at the end of 2021 when Bohanon was sidelined with a hamstring injury. In his three starts, he tallied 596 yards passing, five touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 72% of his throws.

He even shone brightly on the biggest stage, torching a vaunted Oklahoma State defense in the Big 12 championship, setting an AT&T Stadium record by completing his first 17 passes, throwing three touchdowns, and leading the Bears to an upset victory.

"Blake is a stud," Holmes said. "He's got an accurate arm, but we put in the work together to get that timing right and if he puts it out there, we're going to get it."

Shapen's accuracy can expand the playbook from a year ago and could lead to a new look for the Bears' offense this fall.

"We want to become a better passing team," Holmes said. "People know we can run the ball. People know we have a great offensive line. People know what they are getting with that. We've just got to go out there, quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, and prove we can throw the ball just as good."

With Shapen under center, these Bears are still hungry even after the program's winningest season in 2021.

"There's always more to accomplish," Holmes said.

