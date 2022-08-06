Read full article on original website
LSU QB Race Prediction
This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Yankees Game Photo Goes Viral
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to enjoy her travels this summer. The prominent collegiate gymnast, who is one of the biggest benefactors of the Name, Image and Likeness era, has millions of followers on social media. Dunne has been updating her followers on her travels this summer. This past...
