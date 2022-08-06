Read full article on original website
Inflation report, Trump set to testify, Biden to sign PACT Act: 5 things to know Wednesday
July's CPI report will show inflation trends, Donald Trump says he's testifying in New York's civil probe and more news to start your Wednesday.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
BA.5: Common Symptoms Associated With the Current Dominant COVID Variant
With the BA.5 subvariant of omicron dominating COVID-19 cases in the United States this summer, what are the most common symptoms being reported?. More than 80% of cases are currently being caused by the subvariant, according to CDC estimates, and officials say that the virus is seemingly better able to evade immunity given by the COVID vaccine.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Ending Isolation, COVID Rebound
What is "rebound COVID" and how often does it happen?. The condition has sparked new questions about testing and how soon someone can end isolation. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID Rebound FAQ's: What Causes It, Does Paxlovid Make it More Likely,...
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: How Long Can You Test Positive, Omicron Vaccines
What happens if you continue testing positive well after your isolation period has ended?. Questions continue over COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines as the BA.5 variant leads to some confusion. Meanwhile, there's some big news on the horizon for potential vaccination against the omicron strain. Here's what you need to...
