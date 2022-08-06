ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT

Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. Fifteen volunteer fire departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forest Service personnel.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Seize Guns And Cash Thanks To Public Assistance

College Station police go to social media over the weekend with another example of public assistance. CSPD posted a photo of three handguns and several hundred dollars in cash that was seized after responding to a citizens report of five to six men burglarizing a vehicle Saturday at 3:40 in the morning in the area of Holleman and Cottage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES

Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

More Local Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

Bryan police responding to a report of reckless driver near downtown Bryan last Friday night led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and DWI with one prior conviction. Online court records also state 53 year old William Charles Johnson, Jr. of Bryan is awaiting five trials in Brazos County courts. One is for driving with an invalid license in June, another for DWI last December, and three trials for misdemeanor thefts from three years ago. Johnson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Despite delays, Downtown Bryan’s quiet zone progress chugs along

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People working, visiting and living along railroad tracks in Downtown Bryan are going to have to wait a bit longer for noise relief. Improvements to the downtown quiet zone have slowed down temporarily as the city sees a delay in receiving permits from the railway. Despite...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship. The week-long competition tests pilots’...
HEARNE, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON SATURDAY

A Navasota man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of an 18-wheeler on Saturday night. The Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on FM 379 near Minnie Street around 8:30pm. According to Navasota Police, an 18-wheeler was northbound and stationary while waiting...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Stylist shares how to keep hair, grooming tools protected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether on the basketball court or in the boardroom, it’s important to know how to take care of your child’s hair, especially when you’re on the go. Etta Whitley, founder and lead instructor of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy, joined BVTM to give tips on how to properly shave, what ingredients to look for in products and how to keep hair tools clean.
BRYAN, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
FRANKLIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
BRYAN, TX

