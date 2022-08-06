Patriots Rookie RB Kevin Harris: ‘Stay Quiet, Just Learn’

New England spent a sixth-round selection on the South Carolina Gamecock rookie.

FOXBORO – When the New England Patriots took South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the 183 rd overall pick in last April’s draft, the immediate reaction was confusion.

The team already selected South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr earlier that day. Plus, the Pats seemingly already had a surplus of NFL talent at running back with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.

So why Kevin Harris, especially coming from a one-dimensional college program that focuses heavily on running the ball?

The upside that Harris can bring to the Patriots offensive system is huge as a big-bodied runner who can fight for extra yards. With all the knowledge already invested in the position already, the rookie knows the summer is about learning his job.

“Just learning, really,” Harris told reporters this week. “Just be quiet, stay quiet, just learn.”

The sixth-round pick had a breakout season in 2020, when he rushed for just under 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns. All that production was on the ground, as he was rarely asked to catch the ball out of the backfield, something he has needed to pick up at the pro level.

“They do more passing in the league, for sure,” Harris said. “I mean, you got to do it.”

One of the biggest adjustments, from the college game to the NFL , not just for Harris, but for the whole rookie class, is the workload and the schedule. But the former Gamecock feels he has figured it out.

“The top thing is to find a routine because it’s long days,” Harris said in regards to the biggest thing he has had to master.

With James White most likely sidelined for the beginning of the season, Harris is a possible name to step up and receive some chances to start the year. Although the running game is set with both Damien Harris and Stevenson, the young players will have to make the most of their chances.

And with the new Harris, who says he feels well and is healthy after a back injury, his chances to shine will be coming early and often.