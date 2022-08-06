ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott 'Not Special,' Anonymous Coach Says in Ranking Cowboys QB

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tS6J7_0h7a0EQl00

There was one quarterbacks coach who placed Prescott in Tier 1, calling his footwork “impeccable.” But ...

In this tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks by The Athletic, there are not too many arguments about the guys right at the top.

But there are - as always - arguments when it comes to judging Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ... as a couple of the surveyed anonymous (of course!) NFL coaches offered a couple of slaps at Dak.

Said one: “He’s a solid player. Really solid. He’s not going to change and all of a sudden become something more special.”

Said another: “I don’t think there is a major flaw in his game, but I’m not sure if he has like truly hit that upper echelon. I think he is a very healthy 2, a 2-plus. He has never really made that leap.”

In both of these reviews, there are compliments tucked in with the slaps. "A very healthy 2'' means that Prescott is ranked in Tier 2. ... with the six signal-callers in Tier 1 being Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals).

(And again, maybe it's a bit premature on Herbert and Burrow, but we get it - they are viewed by many as being able to "carry a team,'' a Tier 1 requirement.)

So Dak is Tier 2, ranked 11 th of all QBs in the NFL.

What defines a Tier 2 quarterback? He's one who “can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.”

There was one quarterbacks coach who placed Prescott in Tier 1, calling his footwork “impeccable.” But it seems the "never made that leap'' and "not going to suddenly be special'' are the overriding judgments here for a Dallas team reliant on Dak being and doing exactly that , starting with the season-opener on Sept. 11 at home against Tampa Bay and its Tier 1 QB Brady.

