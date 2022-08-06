ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Raider Elite 8U vs. Primetime Bulldogs

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
Messiah Yates sprints down the sideline during his long touchdown run. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — The Raider Elite youth football program held a preseason jamboree on the practice fields at Richmond Senior High School on Saturday.

Hosting eight other teams from around the state, the Raider Elite had its 8U and 10U teams in action.

Program director and 8U head coach John Carter, who put the event together, said it was a successful preseason competition.

“This was a great turnout and we had some of the best teams in southeast North Carolina here,” Carter said.

“It was a preseason tournament so everybody was getting some work in, seeing what they’ve got and what they need to work on. We had a great family environment today.”

Carter saw his team fall 47-6 to the Fayetteville Primetime Bulldogs in the first game of the day.

The 8U Raiders fell behind 13-0 after the Bulldogs’ first two drives.

But Messiah Yates would help the Raiders get on the board on Richmond’s second drive in the first quarter.

Taking a handoff, Yates curled around the left edge and found open space, sprinting past defenders nearly the length of the field to find the end zone.

The conversion attempt was no good and the 8U Raiders trailed 13-6 after the opening stanza.

“Messiah is eight and we’re really going to need him to have a breakout year this year,” Carter said. “It was a great run from him and I’m really proud of him.”

Fayetteville added two scores in the second frame, one passing and one rushing, to take a 27-6 lead into the break.

A long touchdown run and a fumble recovery for a score by the Bulldogs extended their lead in the third quarter.

In the closing minutes, Primetime added one more rushing score before the clock expired.

“Our 8U team is very young,” Carter explained. “This is their first time and the Bulldogs are one of the best teams in the state. I picked them out to see what we’ve got. I didn’t expect to win the game, but I expected to learn things by playing the best.

“Our boys need to fire off the ball, the o-line needs to block, the d-ends need outside containment and just a little more effort from our kids,” he added. “We’ll progress throughout the year and get better.”

Below are photos of Saturday’s game, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Raiders scrimmage Lumberton, Terry Sanford

ABERDEEN — In its first bit of live action against another team this season, the Richmond boys’ soccer program competed in two scrimmages on Tuesday. Playing at the newly constructed Aberdeen Soccerplex, the Raiders competed against non-conference opponents Terry Sanford and Lumberton high schools. Each scrimmage consisted of...
ABERDEEN, NC
Johnny Hughes Signs Pro Contract

Johnny Hughes, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and FTCC alum signs the first pro contract from Fayetteville Tech Athletics. Hughes played men’s basketball for FTCC for two seasons. He currently still holds the school record for individual season rebounds with 309, which he achieved in his 2018-19 season. Under Coach Hurd, Hughes was taught everything from rebounding, dribbling to shooting and getting the opportunity to learn more based on his athletic performance. Coach Hurd gave him a chance that put Hughes on the juco route and jumpstarted his career to where he is today.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
UNCP hosting career fair

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke will hold a Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex on Aug. 23. The event is the perfect opportunity for current UNCP students, recent graduates and the community to come out and explore a wide range of career opportunities with professionals and job specialists.
PEMBROKE, NC
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
OBIUTARY: Jose Armando Sibrian Hernandez

HONDURAS — Jose Armando Sibrian Hernandez, 69, beloved husband of Ermelinda Urbina deSibrian, of Honduras, was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on July 28, 2022 in Jacksonville. Born in El Salvador, Jan. 28, 1953, a son of the late Alvaro Hernandez and Maria Cruz Sibrian, he was a...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
OBITUARY: Robin Denise Wilson

ROCKINGHAM — Robin Denise Wilson, of Rockingham, passed away peacefully on July 30. She was loving mother and great educator. She was born July 29, 1961 in Rockingham to the late Kearney and Mary Wilson. She grew up in Richmond County where she developed lifelong friendships. She was a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'

A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
OBITUARY: Cherri Wilson Adamson

Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
OBITUARY: Inez Leviner Smyers

ROCKINGHAM — Inez Leviner Smyers, 69, of Battley Dairy Road, Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Scotland County, daughter of the late William Frank and Juanita Pettitt Leviner. Inez was the only girl out of 11 children in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
