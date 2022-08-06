CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.

