Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Karen Sue Zurcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Zurcher, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022 with her loving daughters and close friends by her side. She was born September 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Daley and Ann Hubert. She was a lifelong area...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, 85, formerly of Youngtown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio after living at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living in Newark for several years. Theresa was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 16, 1937, the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Donna J. DePaul, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Dominic F. Talanca, II, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic passed away unexpectedly, August 7, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Dominic was born March 26, 1986, in Warren, Ohio. He attended Lordstown High School and Warren G. Harding High School. Dominic worked as a skilled tradesman and took great pride in bringing homeowner’s remodeling...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Enrique F. Ayala, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrique F. Ayala, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022. Enrique was born September 1, 1949, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Manuel F. and Alexandria DeJesus Ayala. Enrique will be remembered lovingly by his sister, Crucita Maisonet of Youngstown, and loving...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Donna J. Miner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Miner, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Donna was born June 29, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Polombo Vecchione. She attended East High where She was a...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Kimber Lee (Snyder) Kelly, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Kimber Lee Kelly, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in the Emergency Department of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Kimber was born in Columbiana, Ohio on February 7, 1970, to Richard Allan Snyder and the late Denise June (Tropea) Neshite.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald W. Oakman, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W Oakman Jr., 61, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was diagnosed eight years ago and was given a prognosis of 1-2 years. His perseverance, faith and drive for life beat all odds. Through his continued fight, he got to see his son get married and his two granddaughters be born. Watching them grow gave him the determination and will to live.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Barbara Ellen Morgan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Morgan (Knowlton) was born April 7, 1922 in Warren Ohio to Robert B Knowlton and Beatrice E (Sowards) Knowlton, and died August 4, 2022. Barbara was raised in Warren and visited her grandparents’ farms including the one in Nelson, Ohio where she and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Craig Alan Cozad, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Alan Cozad, 58, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born September 24, 1963, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Darrell and the late Faye (Brown) Cozad. On September 2, 1989, he married the former...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Carol J. Drabek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyVAlleyTributes) – Carol J. Drabek, 84, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Lulek) Drabek. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School and went on...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Jr., 61, departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Marie (Ash) Figueroa and his daughters, Evangelina Marie Ortiz Figueroa and Jacinta Marie Figueroa.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Glenn W. Nickell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Nickell, 72, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side after battling complications of pancreatic cancer. A longtime resident of Niles, Glenn was born in Cincinnati on September 20, 1949, to the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Judy P. Ozenghar, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy P. Ozenghar, 75 of Salem, died Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Greenbriar Rehab and Nursing Home, Poland. Judy was born June 28, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald S. and Grace G. (Davis) Ripley and was a lifelong area resident.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Paula Wartluft, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Wartluft of Salem, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2022. She was born June 11, 1952. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paula (Buttermore)...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Garrett B. “Gary” Dickerson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett B. Dickerson, “Gary”, was born December 30, 1960. He grew up in Howland, Ohio as a classic Cleveland sports fan and said he resonated with “That 70s Show.”. He met the love of his life through his mother. Gary and his...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

James Keith Phillips, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Keith Phillips, 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after an extensive amount of time fighting several illnesses. James or as everyone who knew him called him Jim or “J” was a lifelong resident of Austintown, Ohio. Mainly he was a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ralph Ronald Guappone, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Ronald Guappone, 58, of Alice Ave., passed away unexpectedly at 12:02am, Monday, August 8, 2022 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital following a sudden heart attack. Ralph was born July 10, 1964 in Salem, a son of Shirley (Riley) Guappone and the late Ralph...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Josephine M. Hougelman, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Hougelman, 62, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died at 5:11 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian due to a brain aneurysm. She was born on April 19, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dorothy Dages Capretta and John Capretta, both...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Helen Rebecca Woods, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helen Rebecca Woods, 89, of Campbell, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Mrs. Woods was born May 14, 1933 in Coosa County, Alabama, a daughter of Harris and Vadie Kennedy Graham. She...
CAMPBELL, OH

