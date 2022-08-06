Guardians designate DH/OF Franmil Reyes for assignment

The Cleveland Guardians have surprisingly decided to designate Franmil Reyes for assignment. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In 70 games for the Guardians, Reyes slashed .213/.254/.350 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. The five-year major leaguer has struck out 104 times this season to just 14 walks.

Reyes was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the San Diego Padres in 2011. A season after making his major league debut, the Padres traded Reyes to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal that sent SP Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds.

Over four seasons in Cleveland, Reyes compiled 58 home runs and 182 RBI, batting .245/.308/.456 in 295 games.

The Guardians also released first baseman Bobby Bradley on Saturday.

Bradley played in only eight games for Cleveland this season, finishing with two hits and a run scored over 17 plate appearances.

A third-round pick by Cleveland in 2014, the 26-year-old played parts of three seasons with the Guardians, batting .199/.278/.414 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI in 97 games.