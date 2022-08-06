Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeless encampments that have proliferated in nearly every neighborhood of Los Angeles will no longer be allowed within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools and day care centers under a sweeping ban approved Tuesday during a City Council meeting disrupted by protesters who said the law criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to broadly expand an existing prohibition on sitting, sleeping or camping that previously only applied to schools and day cares specified by the council. The meeting was recessed before the vote when dozens of demonstrators shouted their opposition to the measure and police officers cleared the council chamber. One person was arrested, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said. Protesters also gathered outside City Hall, chanting “Abolish 41.18,” a reference to the law prohibiting encampments on freeway overpasses, around railroad tracks, near loading docks, at libraries and other locations.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him
Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
coloradoboulevard.net
The Hotel Carver: Pasadena’s First Black-Owned Hotel
In Lynn Hudson’s recent book, ‘West of Jim Crow: California and the Color Line’ there is a quote from long-time community activist Ruby McKnight Williams. It shatters the assumption that racism was an issue in the South, but not on the enlightened West Coast. “I didn’t see any difference in Pasadena and Mississippi except that they were spelled differently,” replied Ms. McKnight-Williams when asked about race relations in the city.
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
La La Land Kind Cafe Opening Second LA Site at The Grove
The shopping center is also adding Japanese specialty coffee brand % Arabica
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob to Open First Standalone Restaurant in Glendale
Massis Kabob, a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, announced the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California, set to unveil later in August. With over 45 years of grilling perfection and six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, this flagship location will...
Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending
The action stems from allegations that the city’s top tourism official was spending tens of thousands of dollars in public funds on unnecessary furnishings for the facility without proper approvals. The post Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending appeared first on Long Beach Post.
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
theregistrysocal.com
58,000 SQFT Office Building in Palmdale Placed on Market for $24.5MM
A 58,104 square foot office building in Palmdale has recently been placed on the market for the first time in about seven years. According to the listing by CBRE, the property, located at 39115 Center Drive, is on the market with guidance set at $24.5 million, or about $421 per square foot.
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
NBC San Diego
Cal Poly Pomona's Pumpkin Fest Launches a New Preview Party
PUMPKIN FESTIVALS? They're beyond adorable, they're totally wholesome and sweet, and calling a fun family portrait, the sort of picture that is snapped against a bevy of gourds, an image that's too cute for words? You wouldn't be wrong in that assessment. For these seasonal spectaculars, the sort of fresh-of-air, wide-of-field festivals that pop up in late September, are very much about treating youngsters, and their grown-ups, to a gleeful time out among the orange orbs and colorful squashes. So finding a special to-do that's very much about a famous pumpkin festival, but created for the 21-and-over set? It's a rather unusual treat, one that has fall vibes and all sorts of sips made for the adult set.
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
