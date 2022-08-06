ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sierra Club Releases Map of Proposed Delaware Water Gap National Park

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp5Ke_0h7ZyEuF00
The Delaware Water Gap. Famartin, CC BY-SA 3.0

If you’ve spent any time in the Delaware River Valley, you’ve seen some of the most scenic landscapes in all of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the two states for which the river provides a border. The region is also home to historic sites and charming small towns — and, if a collection of environmental groups get their way, it could also result in a new national park.

The Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters of the Sierra Club are working on a joint project to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve. As the organizations explain on their website, there is some precedence for this — New River Gorge was designated as a national park in 2020.

As a new article at NJ.com explains, the organizations advocating for the change released more details about what the new park might consist of. The existing recreation area is already massive, comprising tens of thousands of acres and drawing millions of visitors each year.

The map offers a sense of what the park/preserve divide could look like. The article notes that the national park would take up 9,760 acres, while the preserve — where hunting would be permitted — would involve 56,000 acres. According to the article, there has been some controversy over the impact of changing the designation, and what effect it could have on environmental protections.

Congress would have to take action to change the recreation area into a national park, and there’s little indication of how likely that could be. But it’s an intriguing prospect for an already popular stretch of land and water.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods

As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
City
Delaware Water Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Delaware River#The Sierra Club#Travel Naturalviews#Sierra Club Releases#Nj Com
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy