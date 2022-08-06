Read full article on original website
Official in Charge of Chicago Police Reform Efforts Fired by Supt. Brown
The official responsible for overseeing court-ordered reforms within the Chicago Police Department was fired by Supt. David Brown, leading to strong reactions from all corners of the city. Sources tell NBC 5 that Robert Boik was fired from his role as executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing and...
Evanston Police Prompts Changes to Deal With Staffing Shortage
The Evanston Police Department said it's facing a staffing shortage that has led to reassignments and reduced services. According to Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew, the department is down 26 sworn workers and has several civilian vacancies, which will temporarily impact its community policing effort. In order to cover the...
Chicago Public Schools Releases 2022-23 COVID Guidelines: What You Need to Know
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs potential changes to a host of COVID protocols, Chicago Public Schools has announced the tweaks it will make to the district’s handling of the virus this fall. According to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health,...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Man Who Fired Gun at Chicago Park Had Massive Ammo Supply, Notes About Mass Shootings: Police
A west suburban man who allegedly fired a gun at a vacant South Side park last week was also driving with four other weapons including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police. Alexander Podgorny, a 29-year-old Woodridge...
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake them for other illnesses.
Man Allegedly Stole $56K in Watches From Mag Mile Store, Then Was Arrested Hours Later After Hammer Attack
A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was taken into custody Monday and...
At least 56 People Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend, Half of Them in the First 12 Hours
At least 56 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, half of them in just 12 hours between late Friday and early Saturday. At least eight people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot, and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.
Police Release Video of Man Pushing Someone Off CTA Platform on West Side
Police are looking to find the man responsible for pushing someone off a Chicago Transit Authority platform on the city's West Side Friday. According to authorities the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop. The video shows...
Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 51 Shot, 7 Fatally, So Far This Weekend
Chicago police say that seven people have been killed and at least 45 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the first block of West 79th Street. According to police, a 29-year-old...
South Chicago Dance Team Prepares to Honor Beloved Coach at Bud Billiken Parade
LaToya Smith, a coach at Silent Threat Dance Team, is getting her students ready to put on a show at Chicago's Bud Billiken parade this weekend, and she said it’s been tough not having her brother, who died last year, by her side coaching. “It’s been overwhelming, and there’s...
14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking in Lawndale
A 14-year-old boy was charged with trying to carjack a man in Lawndale. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Clark Street shortly after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from the 30-year-old man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects updates to be made soon. "I believe...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: How Long Can You Test Positive, Omicron Vaccines
What happens if you continue testing positive well after your isolation period has ended?. Questions continue over COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines as the BA.5 variant leads to some confusion. Meanwhile, there's some big news on the horizon for potential vaccination against the omicron strain. Here's what you need to...
Chicago Radar: Track Rain, Storms as They Develop in Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms,...
Have COVID Quarantine Guidelines Changed? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says About the New Variant
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to account for a majority of COVID cases, as health officials have noted that the new strains are highly transmissible and could be making people test positive longer. Despite the subvariants' dominance, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she doesn't...
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
