Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Evanston Police Prompts Changes to Deal With Staffing Shortage

The Evanston Police Department said it's facing a staffing shortage that has led to reassignments and reduced services. According to Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew, the department is down 26 sworn workers and has several civilian vacancies, which will temporarily impact its community policing effort. In order to cover the...
NBC Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was charged with trying to carjack a man in Lawndale. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Clark Street shortly after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from the 30-year-old man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.
